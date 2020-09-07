Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 21

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 19 and 20 Results
Group 19:
|68.18%
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|Petal Meadows
|63.64%
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Title
|59.09%
|Katamari Damacy
|Katamaritaino (Roll Me In)
|50.00%
|Kingdom Hearts
|March Caprice
|50.00%
|Sonic Heroes
|Mystic Mansion
|45.45%
|Silent Hill 3
|You’re Not Here
|45.45%
|Katamari Damacy
|Angle Flavor’s Present
|40.91%
|.hack//
|Aura’s Theme
|40.91%
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Wandering in the Darkness
|40.91%
|Mega Man Battle Network
|Electrical Crisis (ElecMan’s Stage)
|40.91%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Warp Field
|40.91%
|Guilty Gear XX
|The Midnight Carnival
|40.91%
|Cave Story
|Moonsong
|36.36%
|Remember 11: The Age of Infinity
|Anima
|36.36%
|Panzer Dragoon Orta
|Anu Orta Veniya
|36.36%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Flat Zone
|36.36%
|EVE Online
|Below the Asteroids
|31.82%
|Ever 17: The Out of Infinity
|Aqua Stripe
|31.82%
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|Armored Bane
|31.82%
|Guilty Gear XX
|Momentary Life
|27.27%
|Final Fantasy X-2
|1000 Words
|27.27%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Vengeance is Mine…for Radical Highway
|27.27%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|Vakama’s Talk [Ending]
|27.27%
|Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
|Surpassing the Wall
|27.27%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|This Way Out…for Prison Lane
|22.73%
|Ace Combat 5
|Scinfaxi
|22.73%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|The Sith Lords
|22.73%
|Technictix
|Clip Click
|18.18%
|Spider-Man 2
|Karacho
|18.18%
|The Urbz: Sims in the City
|Shiko
|13.64%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Valley of the Dark Lords
|9.09%
|Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising
|Blue Moon Theme
Lots of songs above 40% here, including a strong showing from Guilty Gear XX. Our community can be fickle when it comes to rock, but I’m glad at least something from this OST is (probably) gonna advance.
Group 20:
|53.85%
|Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
|Come On Again! (Boss theme)
|46.15%
|Guilty Gear XX
|Noontide
|38.46%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Brinstar
|38.46%
|Halo 2
|Reclaimer
|34.62%
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Farplane Abyss
|34.62%
|Final Fantasy X
|Thunder Plains
|30.77%
|Mega Man Zero 3
|Volcano (Aegis Volcano Base – Blazin’ Flizard’s Stage)
|30.77%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Dive Into the Mellow…for Aquatic Mine
|30.77%
|Pikmin
|Forest of Hope
|30.77%
|Halo 2
|2nd Movement of the Odyssey
|26.92%
|World of Warcraft
|Undercity
|26.92%
|Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour
|Ring Attack
|26.92%
|Silent Hill 3
|I Want Love
|26.92%
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Challenger Invited
|26.92%
|Final Fantasy X
|Seymour’s Theme
|26.92%
|Jet Set Radio Future
|The Scrappy
|26.92%
|Asphalt: Urban GT
|Tribal Trash
|23.08%
|Gitaroo Man
|Boogie for an Afternoon
|23.08%
|Mega Man Battle Network 4
|Under Justice
|23.08%
|Metroid Zero Mission
|Title Theme
|23.08%
|Beyond Good & Evil
|Home Sweet Home
|19.23%
|Suikoden III
|Searching for a Hero
|19.23%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Reflected Moon
|15.38%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Devils…Monsters…
|15.38%
|Runescape
|Harmony
|15.38%
|Kingdom Hearts
|End of the World
|11.54%
|Fire Emblem
|A Knight’s Oath
|11.54%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Ebon Hawk Adrift
|11.54%
|Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance
|The Elfsong Tavern
|11.54%
|Knights of the Old Republic
|The Leviathan
|11.54%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Hume Female
|11.54%
|The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
|The Road Most Travelled
We had 26 unique voters this round, the most we’ve had since Group 2! Unfortunately for this group, we were pretty diffuse in what we liked; only 2 songs cleared 40%, with 10-vote songs not even making it. Guess they have to hope our newfound popularity has some staying power, eh?
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 21 will be active until Tuesday September 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 21 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 21 is open until Tuesday September 8th at 10:00PM Pacific