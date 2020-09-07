Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 21

Group 19 and 20 Results

Group 19:

68.18% Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Petal Meadows
63.64% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Title
59.09% Katamari Damacy Katamaritaino (Roll Me In)
50.00% Kingdom Hearts March Caprice
50.00% Sonic Heroes Mystic Mansion
45.45% Silent Hill 3 You’re Not Here
45.45% Katamari Damacy Angle Flavor’s Present
40.91% .hack// Aura’s Theme
40.91% Trails in the Sky FC Wandering in the Darkness
40.91% Mega Man Battle Network Electrical Crisis (ElecMan’s Stage)
40.91% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Warp Field
40.91% Guilty Gear XX The Midnight Carnival
40.91% Cave Story Moonsong
36.36% Remember 11: The Age of Infinity Anima
36.36% Panzer Dragoon Orta Anu Orta Veniya
36.36% Super Smash Bros. Melee Flat Zone
36.36% EVE Online Below the Asteroids
31.82% Ever 17: The Out of Infinity Aqua Stripe
31.82% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Armored Bane
31.82% Guilty Gear XX Momentary Life
27.27% Final Fantasy X-2 1000 Words
27.27% Sonic Adventure 2 Vengeance is Mine…for Radical Highway
27.27% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Vakama’s Talk [Ending]
27.27% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Surpassing the Wall
27.27% Sonic Adventure 2 This Way Out…for Prison Lane
22.73% Ace Combat 5 Scinfaxi
22.73% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Sith Lords
22.73% Technictix Clip Click
18.18% Spider-Man 2 Karacho
18.18% The Urbz: Sims in the City Shiko
13.64% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Valley of the Dark Lords
9.09% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Blue Moon Theme

Lots of songs above 40% here, including a strong showing from Guilty Gear XX. Our community can be fickle when it comes to rock, but I’m glad at least something from this OST is (probably) gonna advance.

Group 20:

53.85% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga Come On Again! (Boss theme)
46.15% Guilty Gear XX Noontide
38.46% Super Smash Bros. Melee Brinstar
38.46% Halo 2 Reclaimer
34.62% Final Fantasy X-2 Farplane Abyss
34.62% Final Fantasy X Thunder Plains
30.77% Mega Man Zero 3 Volcano (Aegis Volcano Base – Blazin’ Flizard’s Stage)
30.77% Sonic Adventure 2 Dive Into the Mellow…for Aquatic Mine
30.77% Pikmin Forest of Hope
30.77% Halo 2 2nd Movement of the Odyssey
26.92% World of Warcraft Undercity
26.92% Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour Ring Attack
26.92% Silent Hill 3 I Want Love
26.92% Trails in the Sky FC Challenger Invited
26.92% Final Fantasy X Seymour’s Theme
26.92% Jet Set Radio Future The Scrappy
26.92% Asphalt: Urban GT Tribal Trash
23.08% Gitaroo Man Boogie for an Afternoon
23.08% Mega Man Battle Network 4 Under Justice
23.08% Metroid Zero Mission Title Theme
23.08% Beyond Good & Evil Home Sweet Home
19.23% Suikoden III Searching for a Hero
19.23% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Reflected Moon
15.38% Halo: Combat Evolved Devils…Monsters…
15.38% Runescape Harmony
15.38% Kingdom Hearts End of the World
11.54% Fire Emblem A Knight’s Oath
11.54% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Ebon Hawk Adrift
11.54% Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance The Elfsong Tavern
11.54% Knights of the Old Republic The Leviathan
11.54% Final Fantasy XI Hume Female
11.54% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind The Road Most Travelled

We had 26 unique voters this round, the most we’ve had since Group 2! Unfortunately for this group, we were pretty diffuse in what we liked; only 2 songs cleared 40%, with 10-vote songs not even making it. Guess they have to hope our newfound popularity has some staying power, eh?

Newly Eliminated

34.62% Final Fantasy X-2 Besaid
34.62% Final Fantasy X-2 Farplane Abyss
34.62% Final Fantasy X Thunder Plains
33.33% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Into the Past
33.33% Mega Man Battle Network 3 Wily Research Lab (Castle Wily)
33.33% Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1 Pray
33.33% Sonic Adventure 2 Way to the Base…for Sand Ocean
33.33% WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$! Survival Fever
33.33% Wild Arms Alter Code: F Puzzle
33.33% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Mandalorian Honor
33.33% Shenmue II Joy’s Theme
33.33% Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits Natural Selection
33.33% The Urbz: Sims in the City Complexity
33.33% Super Smash Bros. Melee All-Star Rest Area
33.33% Sonic Adventure 2 Kick the Rock!…for Wild Canyon
33.33% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater On The Ground ~ Battle in the Jungle
33.33% Xenosaga Episode I Battle’s End
33.33% Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny Russian Roulette
33.33% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Departure
33.33% Technictix Visited Alone
33.33% Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean Limpidly Flow
33.33% Quantum Redshift Mount Grauen 2
33.33% The Urbz: Sims in the City Shabbaduwa
31.82% Ever 17: The Out of Infinity Aqua Stripe
31.82% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Armored Bane
31.82% Guilty Gear XX Momentary Life
30.77% Mega Man Zero 3 Volcano (Aegis Volcano Base – Blazin’ Flizard’s Stage)
30.77% Sonic Adventure 2 Dive Into the Mellow…for Aquatic Mine
30.77% Pikmin Forest of Hope
30.77% Halo 2 2nd Movement of the Odyssey
27.27% Final Fantasy X-2 1000 Words
27.27% Sonic Adventure 2 Vengeance is Mine…for Radical Highway
27.27% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Vakama’s Talk [Ending]
27.27% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Surpassing the Wall
27.27% Sonic Adventure 2 This Way Out…for Prison Lane
26.92% World of Warcraft Undercity
26.92% Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour Ring Attack
26.92% Silent Hill 3 I Want Love
26.92% Trails in the Sky FC Challenger Invited
26.92% Final Fantasy X Seymour’s Theme
26.92% Jet Set Radio Future The Scrappy
26.92% Asphalt: Urban GT Tribal Trash
23.08% Gitaroo Man Boogie for an Afternoon
23.08% Mega Man Battle Network 4 Under Justice
23.08% Metroid Zero Mission Title Theme
23.08% Beyond Good & Evil Home Sweet Home
22.73% Ace Combat 5 Scinfaxi
22.73% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Sith Lords
22.73% Technictix Clip Click
19.23% Suikoden III Searching for a Hero
19.23% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Reflected Moon
18.18% Spider-Man 2 Karacho
18.18% The Urbz: Sims in the City Shiko
15.38% Halo: Combat Evolved Devils…Monsters…
15.38% Runescape Harmony
15.38% Kingdom Hearts End of the World
13.64% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Valley of the Dark Lords
11.54% Fire Emblem A Knight’s Oath
11.54% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Ebon Hawk Adrift
11.54% Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance The Elfsong Tavern
11.54% Knights of the Old Republic The Leviathan
11.54% Final Fantasy XI Hume Female
11.54% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind The Road Most Travelled
9.09% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Blue Moon Theme

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 21 will be active until Tuesday September 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 21 in this handy YouTube playlist!

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every nominee here

Again, voting for group 21 is open until Tuesday September 8th at 10:00PM Pacific