Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 21

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 19 and 20 Results

Spoiler Group 19: 68.18% Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Petal Meadows 63.64% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Title 59.09% Katamari Damacy Katamaritaino (Roll Me In) 50.00% Kingdom Hearts March Caprice 50.00% Sonic Heroes Mystic Mansion 45.45% Silent Hill 3 You’re Not Here 45.45% Katamari Damacy Angle Flavor’s Present 40.91% .hack// Aura’s Theme 40.91% Trails in the Sky FC Wandering in the Darkness 40.91% Mega Man Battle Network Electrical Crisis (ElecMan’s Stage) 40.91% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Warp Field 40.91% Guilty Gear XX The Midnight Carnival 40.91% Cave Story Moonsong 36.36% Remember 11: The Age of Infinity Anima 36.36% Panzer Dragoon Orta Anu Orta Veniya 36.36% Super Smash Bros. Melee Flat Zone 36.36% EVE Online Below the Asteroids 31.82% Ever 17: The Out of Infinity Aqua Stripe 31.82% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Armored Bane 31.82% Guilty Gear XX Momentary Life 27.27% Final Fantasy X-2 1000 Words 27.27% Sonic Adventure 2 Vengeance is Mine…for Radical Highway 27.27% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Vakama’s Talk [Ending] 27.27% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Surpassing the Wall 27.27% Sonic Adventure 2 This Way Out…for Prison Lane 22.73% Ace Combat 5 Scinfaxi 22.73% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Sith Lords 22.73% Technictix Clip Click 18.18% Spider-Man 2 Karacho 18.18% The Urbz: Sims in the City Shiko 13.64% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Valley of the Dark Lords 9.09% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Blue Moon Theme Lots of songs above 40% here, including a strong showing from Guilty Gear XX. Our community can be fickle when it comes to rock, but I’m glad at least something from this OST is (probably) gonna advance. Group 20: 53.85% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga Come On Again! (Boss theme) 46.15% Guilty Gear XX Noontide 38.46% Super Smash Bros. Melee Brinstar 38.46% Halo 2 Reclaimer 34.62% Final Fantasy X-2 Farplane Abyss 34.62% Final Fantasy X Thunder Plains 30.77% Mega Man Zero 3 Volcano (Aegis Volcano Base – Blazin’ Flizard’s Stage) 30.77% Sonic Adventure 2 Dive Into the Mellow…for Aquatic Mine 30.77% Pikmin Forest of Hope 30.77% Halo 2 2nd Movement of the Odyssey 26.92% World of Warcraft Undercity 26.92% Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour Ring Attack 26.92% Silent Hill 3 I Want Love 26.92% Trails in the Sky FC Challenger Invited 26.92% Final Fantasy X Seymour’s Theme 26.92% Jet Set Radio Future The Scrappy 26.92% Asphalt: Urban GT Tribal Trash 23.08% Gitaroo Man Boogie for an Afternoon 23.08% Mega Man Battle Network 4 Under Justice 23.08% Metroid Zero Mission Title Theme 23.08% Beyond Good & Evil Home Sweet Home 19.23% Suikoden III Searching for a Hero 19.23% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Reflected Moon 15.38% Halo: Combat Evolved Devils…Monsters… 15.38% Runescape Harmony 15.38% Kingdom Hearts End of the World 11.54% Fire Emblem A Knight’s Oath 11.54% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Ebon Hawk Adrift 11.54% Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance The Elfsong Tavern 11.54% Knights of the Old Republic The Leviathan 11.54% Final Fantasy XI Hume Female 11.54% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind The Road Most Travelled We had 26 unique voters this round, the most we’ve had since Group 2! Unfortunately for this group, we were pretty diffuse in what we liked; only 2 songs cleared 40%, with 10-vote songs not even making it. Guess they have to hope our newfound popularity has some staying power, eh? [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 34.62% Final Fantasy X-2 Besaid 34.62% Final Fantasy X-2 Farplane Abyss 34.62% Final Fantasy X Thunder Plains 33.33% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Into the Past 33.33% Mega Man Battle Network 3 Wily Research Lab (Castle Wily) 33.33% Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1 Pray 33.33% Sonic Adventure 2 Way to the Base…for Sand Ocean 33.33% WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$! Survival Fever 33.33% Wild Arms Alter Code: F Puzzle 33.33% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Mandalorian Honor 33.33% Shenmue II Joy’s Theme 33.33% Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits Natural Selection 33.33% The Urbz: Sims in the City Complexity 33.33% Super Smash Bros. Melee All-Star Rest Area 33.33% Sonic Adventure 2 Kick the Rock!…for Wild Canyon 33.33% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater On The Ground ~ Battle in the Jungle 33.33% Xenosaga Episode I Battle’s End 33.33% Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny Russian Roulette 33.33% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Departure 33.33% Technictix Visited Alone 33.33% Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean Limpidly Flow 33.33% Quantum Redshift Mount Grauen 2 33.33% The Urbz: Sims in the City Shabbaduwa 31.82% Ever 17: The Out of Infinity Aqua Stripe 31.82% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Armored Bane 31.82% Guilty Gear XX Momentary Life 30.77% Mega Man Zero 3 Volcano (Aegis Volcano Base – Blazin’ Flizard’s Stage) 30.77% Sonic Adventure 2 Dive Into the Mellow…for Aquatic Mine 30.77% Pikmin Forest of Hope 30.77% Halo 2 2nd Movement of the Odyssey 27.27% Final Fantasy X-2 1000 Words 27.27% Sonic Adventure 2 Vengeance is Mine…for Radical Highway 27.27% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Vakama’s Talk [Ending] 27.27% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Surpassing the Wall 27.27% Sonic Adventure 2 This Way Out…for Prison Lane 26.92% World of Warcraft Undercity 26.92% Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour Ring Attack 26.92% Silent Hill 3 I Want Love 26.92% Trails in the Sky FC Challenger Invited 26.92% Final Fantasy X Seymour’s Theme 26.92% Jet Set Radio Future The Scrappy 26.92% Asphalt: Urban GT Tribal Trash 23.08% Gitaroo Man Boogie for an Afternoon 23.08% Mega Man Battle Network 4 Under Justice 23.08% Metroid Zero Mission Title Theme 23.08% Beyond Good & Evil Home Sweet Home 22.73% Ace Combat 5 Scinfaxi 22.73% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Sith Lords 22.73% Technictix Clip Click 19.23% Suikoden III Searching for a Hero 19.23% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Reflected Moon 18.18% Spider-Man 2 Karacho 18.18% The Urbz: Sims in the City Shiko 15.38% Halo: Combat Evolved Devils…Monsters… 15.38% Runescape Harmony 15.38% Kingdom Hearts End of the World 13.64% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Valley of the Dark Lords 11.54% Fire Emblem A Knight’s Oath 11.54% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Ebon Hawk Adrift 11.54% Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance The Elfsong Tavern 11.54% Knights of the Old Republic The Leviathan 11.54% Final Fantasy XI Hume Female 11.54% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind The Road Most Travelled 9.09% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Blue Moon Theme [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 21 will be active until Tuesday September 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 21 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 21 is open until Tuesday September 8th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...