Recipe Exchange: Fish (Filets and Steaks)

It’s time for the Recipe Exchange thread’s first foray under the sea! Fish and seafood is too vast a topic to handle within a single post, so for today, we’re going to focus on how you prepare that weeknight staple: Fish Filets and/or Fish Steaks.

What sauces and marinades do you make for fish filets? Do you bake them, or are you more a fan of broiling, frying, sauteeing, or grilling them?

As always, when posting your recipe, please clearly delineate the ingredient list, the directions, and any other helpful notes you might have. Here’s a couple to get you started:

Tuna Steak Asian Marinade:

Ingredients :

2 (4 ounce) tuna steaks

2 tablespoons orange juice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

At least 1 clove minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

1) In a large bowl, mix together all the ingredients except the tuna. Place the steaks in the marinade and turn to coat.

2) Let the steaks marinate for at least an hour, but longer is better. Flip the steaks halfway through whatever marinade time you opt for.

3) Preheat a pan with a little olive oil.

4) Cook the steaks 5 to 6 minutes. Flip and baste with remaining marinade. Cook for an additional 5 minutes, or to desired doneness.

Notes:

-As of this posting, Trader Joe’s has good, frozen, inexpensive, wild-caught tuna steaks.

-Can be cooked on the grill.

-I’ve been able to substitute dried parsely for the fresh parsely with no problems.

Baked Dijon Salmon Filets:

Ingredients:

4 (4 ounce) salmon filets salmon

1/4 cup butter, melted

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 1/2 tablespoons honey

1/4 cup dried bread crumbs

1/4 cup finely-chopped pecans

4 teaspoons chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

Directions:

1) Preheat oven to 400° F.

2) In a small bowl, stir together the butter, mustard, and honey. In a separate bowl, mix together the bread crumbs, pecans, and parsley.

3) Make deep knife cuts into each fillet. Brush the fillets with the butter mixture, making sure to get down into the knife cuts so the sauce permeates. Sprinkle the top of the fillets with the bread crumb mixture.

4) Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, skin side down. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.

Notes:

-You may want to start off by preparing only half of the sauce/topping ingredients. It’s likely there will be enough for a pound of fish, and if not, you can always prepare the other half.

-Cook the fish on a sheet of ungreased aluminum foil. The salmon skin will stick, so the meat comes off more easily, and it’s easy clean-up for spilled sauce/topping.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...