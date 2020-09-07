The 9/7 Day Thread Appreciates the Talking Houses

The Talking Houses first appeared on The Muppet Show Season 1, Episode 4. They would show up several more times during the series in essentially the same sketch: The houses talk and make vaudeville-style building-based puns:

My wife’s not feeling well.

Sorry to hear it. What’s wrong?

She’s got the shingles.

They never appear in the Muppet Theater for obvious reasons, and it is not made clear in the show how they are connected to the Muppets.

Have a good Day Thread and remember: I appreciate the Muppets on a much deeper level than you.

