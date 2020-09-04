WW130: The Avocado Ends With You (Day 6)

You wake up, feeling like it’s been days since Sherb died. You’re a little hungry and a little scruffy. This isn’t the bar from the earlier days in the week. You get to your feet and look around the Front Page. Users are scrambling around you, flitting from thread to thread, pockets heavy with upvotes to give out.

Your phone beeps. It’s a video message from Catarina Claes.

“Please! Someone! I’m in the Night Thread, sorted by Newest and I need backup. I’m being chased by someone in a red hoodie, and they’re summoning more Noise than I can handle on my own!”

The phone topples out her hand and lands on the floor, facing the sky. At the edge of the screen, you can see the hem of Catarina’s dress fizzle away into nothing. You can hear someone snicker and see a gloved hand reach for her phone. They’re the one who must’ve hit send. Damn…

Catarina Claes (raven and rose) was Erased. She was Neku Sakuraba (Cop/Investigator).

The banner on the Front Page flickers and changes. It’s playing a video now of The Prince of Ennui cowering in the corner of an alleyway. The silhouette which towers over him has dark, bladed wings.

“F is for Fabulous!” he cries. “Not failure! I swear, I wasn’t trying to say you couldn’t do math!”

The silhouette waves their hand, and a black Noise sigil materializes next to Prince. You blink and he’s gone. It happened so fast he couldn’t even scream.

Prince (Mr.ImMyOwnGrandpa) was Erased. He was a Player (Vanilla Town).

Your phone beeps. It’s a message from the Game Master.

There is no mission today.

Players Goat (formerly Sister Jude) Player (Vanilla Town) MSD Harrier Reaper (Vanilla Wolf) raven and rose Neku Sakuraba (Investigator) dw hoho Player (Vanilla Town) Dramus Player (Vanilla Town) Side Character Harrier Reaper (Vanilla Wolf) emmelemm Mr.OwnGrampa Player (Vanilla Town) snugglewumps Indy April sic humor Shiki Misaki (Doctor) Nuka Player (Vanilla Town) Donalbain Megumi Kitaniji (Roleblocker) Grumproro jake Player (Vanilla Town) Louie Player (Vanilla Town) Dicentra Art Cop Narrowstrife Player (Vanilla Town) malthusc Harrier Reaper (Vanilla Wolf) Nate Rhyme Bito (Bodyguard) Longbox Jockey Player (Vanilla Town) Backups: (None) [collapse]

Roles Player Faction: 7 14 Players (Vanilla Town)

Players (Vanilla Town) 1 Neku Sakuraba (Cop)

1 Shiki Misaki (Doctor)

(Doctor) 1 Rhyme Bito (Bodyguard)

(Bodyguard) 1 “Beat” Daisukenojo Bito (3-shot Vigilante) Reaper Faction: 1 Conductor / Megumi Kitaniji (Wolf Roleblocker)

(Wolf Roleblocker) 1 4 Harrier Reapers (Vanilla Wolves) Rogue Faction: 1 Rogue Reaper/ Sho Minamimoto (Serial Killer) Each Faction’s Win Conditions: The Player Faction (Town) wins if no Reapers (meaning Wolves or SK) are left standing at the end of Day 7.

The Rogue (SK) wins if they are the last scum standing in a group of otherwise townies at the end of Day 7. In the event of a tie (1 Wolf + 1 SK + >1 Townies) the Rogue win will take priority over a Reaper win if the Rogue manages to complete their secret mission.

The Reaper Faction (Wolf) wins if…

(Type 1) a single player from the Reaper Faction survives to the end of Day 7 & the Rogue is either dead or cannot complete their mission.

(Type 2) the Reaper Faction makes up at least half of the player population before Day 7 & the SK is either dead or cannot complete their mission. If certain hidden conditions are met by specific players by the end of Day 7, the special event gameplay “Another New Day” will be triggered. Night actions are carried out in the order of the player roles listed above. [collapse]

Rules RP is optional, but appreciated! Please try to make at least 2 posts a day. If you’re in a situation where you think you can’t reach that requirement, please notify me in your QT! Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your QT. This will result in an instant mod kill. Do NOT edit or delete any posts without mod permission. Do NOT belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. Emotional appeals are discouraged as arguments since we don’t want to guilt people for their votes. All day kill ties will result in the RNG death of one of the tied players. A maximum of 7 Days will pass in game time unless certain conditions are met by the end of Day 7. A new mission will be issued at the start of each day with a rotating mystery prize up for grabs. Only the first player to complete the mission will receive the prize. The thread will be notified when a mission is completed, but the prize and player will not be named. [collapse]

Twilight is on Saturday at 1PM PST. With 8 players in the game, 5 votes will trigger an early Twilight.

Here is the countdown timer until Twilight.

My tag is @JamMoritarty:disqus if you can’t reach me via QT. If that doesn’t work, @lutair:disqus will be able to get my attention IRL. 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...