The Drummer Day Thread (September 4)

Camina Drummer is the hard-as-titanium captain of the Behemoth in The Expanse. Belter born and raised, she first appears in season 2 as Fred Johnson’s XO, before getting a promotion and more screentime simply because she kicks too much ass. Similar to several other characters, the show Drummer is an amalgamation of different people who popped up intermittently throughout the books, in order to streamline the narrative.

Drummer is played by Toronto native Cara Gee. She was primarily known in Canada for her stage work, before making her feature film debut in 2013’s Empire of Dirt, and also starred in the web series Inhuman Condition.

I am now on Instagram! Where I’m putting up my illustrations, as well as throwing in a whole bunch of other junk. I’d love it if you take a look – I’m @craigwardscott – and like? Subscribe? Follow? I don’t know how Instagram works.

Also this is my 200th Open Thread. Yay! Have a great day and take care, everyone!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...