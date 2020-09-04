Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 20

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 18 Results
|50.00%
|Mega Man Battle Network 3
|Final Transmission (WWW Comp/Alpha – Final Stage)
|50.00%
|Katamari Damacy
|The Moon and the Prince
|50.00%
|Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse
|Fatal Fight (Jin & Margulis)
|50.00%
|Technictix
|Happy Happy
|45.00%
|Technictix
|Earth Will
|45.00%
|Gitaroo Man
|Resurrection
|40.00%
|Jet Set Radio Future
|The Concept of Love
|40.00%
|Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse
|Communication Breakdown
|40.00%
|Sonic Advance 2
|Techno Base Zone Act 1
|40.00%
|Icewind Dale II
|Skeleton of a Town
|40.00%
|Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
|Come On! (Battle theme)
|40.00%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Live & Learn
|35.00%
|Unlimited SaGa
|Myth’s Theme
|35.00%
|Phantom Brave
|Angel’s Rest from Angel Breath
|35.00%
|Sonic Advance 2
|Techno Base Zone Act 2
|30.00%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|For True Story….for Sonic vs. Shadow
|30.00%
|Xenosaga Episode I
|The Resurrection
|30.00%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Soarin’ Over the Space…for Cosmic Wall
|30.00%
|Sonic Heroes
|Bullet Station
|30.00%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Sea Breeze (Special Codec Tune)
|30.00%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Bird’s Eye View
|30.00%
|Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
|Ordeal
|25.00%
|Tekken 4
|Kitsch
|25.00%
|World of Warcraft
|Legends of Azeroth
|25.00%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|34ºN, 12ºE…for Mad Space
|25.00%
|Astro Boy Omega Factor
|Cruciform Island
|25.00%
|Technicbeat
|Prismatics
|20.00%
|Mega Man Battle Network 4
|In the Room
|20.00%
|Knights of the Old Republic
|Taris Apartments
|20.00%
|Rez
|Creative State
|20.00%
|Kingdom Hearts
|Forze de Male
|15.00%
|Fire Emblem
|Black Fang
God, Live & Learn is right on the bubble, huh? Just one more vote would have had it safely in; now it has to sweat. Just gotta hope there aren’t as many hits in the back half of the groups. At least we got a lurker to join in on the fun!
Newly Eliminated 1
Starting to eat away at the 33.33% buffer. That cutoff keeps inching up; can your favorites survive?
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 20 will be active until Sunday September 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 19 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 21 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 20 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 20 is open until Sunday September 6th at 10:00PM Pacific