Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 20

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 18 Results

Spoiler 50.00% Mega Man Battle Network 3 Final Transmission (WWW Comp/Alpha – Final Stage) 50.00% Katamari Damacy The Moon and the Prince 50.00% Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse Fatal Fight (Jin & Margulis) 50.00% Technictix Happy Happy 45.00% Technictix Earth Will 45.00% Gitaroo Man Resurrection 40.00% Jet Set Radio Future The Concept of Love 40.00% Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse Communication Breakdown 40.00% Sonic Advance 2 Techno Base Zone Act 1 40.00% Icewind Dale II Skeleton of a Town 40.00% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga Come On! (Battle theme) 40.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Live & Learn 35.00% Unlimited SaGa Myth’s Theme 35.00% Phantom Brave Angel’s Rest from Angel Breath 35.00% Sonic Advance 2 Techno Base Zone Act 2 30.00% Sonic Adventure 2 For True Story….for Sonic vs. Shadow 30.00% Xenosaga Episode I The Resurrection 30.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Soarin’ Over the Space…for Cosmic Wall 30.00% Sonic Heroes Bullet Station 30.00% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Sea Breeze (Special Codec Tune) 30.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Bird’s Eye View 30.00% Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits Ordeal 25.00% Tekken 4 Kitsch 25.00% World of Warcraft Legends of Azeroth 25.00% Sonic Adventure 2 34ºN, 12ºE…for Mad Space 25.00% Astro Boy Omega Factor Cruciform Island 25.00% Technicbeat Prismatics 20.00% Mega Man Battle Network 4 In the Room 20.00% Knights of the Old Republic Taris Apartments 20.00% Rez Creative State 20.00% Kingdom Hearts Forze de Male 15.00% Fire Emblem Black Fang God, Live & Learn is right on the bubble, huh? Just one more vote would have had it safely in; now it has to sweat. Just gotta hope there aren’t as many hits in the back half of the groups. At least we got a lurker to join in on the fun! [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 33.33% Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Boggly Woods 33.33% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Ending 33.33% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Fly By Contact 33.33% Tales of Symphonia Asgard: Town of Wind and Ruins 33.33% Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Discover the Royal Chambers 33.33% Unlimited SaGa Perpetual Motion 33.33% Sonic Heroes Egg Albatross 33.33% Super Smash Bros Melee Rainbow Cruise 33.33% World of Warcraft Teldrassil 33.33% Tales of Symphonia Walking on Tethe’Alla 33.33% Zone of the Enders City (The Earth Light) 32.00% Final Fantasy X Luca 32.00% Final Fantasy X Hymn of the Fayth 32.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Escape From The City…for City Escape 31.82% World of Warcraft Alliance Tavern 30.00% Sonic Adventure 2 For True Story….for Sonic vs. Shadow 30.00% Xenosaga Episode I The Resurrection 30.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Soarin’ Over the Space…for Cosmic Wall 30.00% Sonic Heroes Bullet Station 30.00% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Sea Breeze (Special Codec Tune) 30.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Bird’s Eye View 30.00% Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits Ordeal 25.00% Tekken 4 Kitsch 25.00% World of Warcraft Legends of Azeroth 25.00% Sonic Adventure 2 34ºN, 12ºE…for Mad Space 25.00% Astro Boy Omega Factor Cruciform Island 25.00% Technicbeat Prismatics 20.00% Mega Man Battle Network 4 In the Room 20.00% Knights of the Old Republic Taris Apartments 20.00% Rez Creative State 20.00% Kingdom Hearts Forze de Male 15.00% Fire Emblem Black Fang Starting to eat away at the 33.33% buffer. That cutoff keeps inching up; can your favorites survive? [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 20 will be active until Sunday September 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 19 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 21 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 20 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 20 is open until Sunday September 6th at 10:00PM Pacific

