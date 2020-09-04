Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 20

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 18 Results

Spoiler

50.00% Mega Man Battle Network 3 Final Transmission (WWW Comp/Alpha – Final Stage)
50.00% Katamari Damacy The Moon and the Prince
50.00% Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse Fatal Fight (Jin & Margulis)
50.00% Technictix Happy Happy
45.00% Technictix Earth Will
45.00% Gitaroo Man Resurrection
40.00% Jet Set Radio Future The Concept of Love
40.00% Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse Communication Breakdown
40.00% Sonic Advance 2 Techno Base Zone Act 1
40.00% Icewind Dale II Skeleton of a Town
40.00% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga Come On! (Battle theme)
40.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Live & Learn
35.00% Unlimited SaGa Myth’s Theme
35.00% Phantom Brave Angel’s Rest from Angel Breath
35.00% Sonic Advance 2 Techno Base Zone Act 2
30.00% Sonic Adventure 2 For True Story….for Sonic vs. Shadow
30.00% Xenosaga Episode I The Resurrection
30.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Soarin’ Over the Space…for Cosmic Wall
30.00% Sonic Heroes Bullet Station
30.00% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Sea Breeze (Special Codec Tune)
30.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Bird’s Eye View
30.00% Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits Ordeal
25.00% Tekken 4 Kitsch
25.00% World of Warcraft Legends of Azeroth
25.00% Sonic Adventure 2 34ºN, 12ºE…for Mad Space
25.00% Astro Boy Omega Factor Cruciform Island
25.00% Technicbeat Prismatics
20.00% Mega Man Battle Network 4 In the Room
20.00% Knights of the Old Republic Taris Apartments
20.00% Rez Creative State
20.00% Kingdom Hearts Forze de Male
15.00% Fire Emblem Black Fang

God, Live & Learn is right on the bubble, huh? Just one more vote would have had it safely in; now it has to sweat. Just gotta hope there aren’t as many hits in the back half of the groups. At least we got a lurker to join in on the fun!

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

33.33% Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Boggly Woods
33.33% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Ending
33.33% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Fly By Contact
33.33% Tales of Symphonia Asgard: Town of Wind and Ruins
33.33% Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Discover the Royal Chambers
33.33% Unlimited SaGa Perpetual Motion
33.33% Sonic Heroes Egg Albatross
33.33% Super Smash Bros Melee Rainbow Cruise
33.33% World of Warcraft Teldrassil
33.33% Tales of Symphonia Walking on Tethe’Alla
33.33% Zone of the Enders City (The Earth Light)
32.00% Final Fantasy X Luca
32.00% Final Fantasy X Hymn of the Fayth
32.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Escape From The City…for City Escape
31.82% World of Warcraft Alliance Tavern
30.00% Sonic Adventure 2 For True Story….for Sonic vs. Shadow
30.00% Xenosaga Episode I The Resurrection
30.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Soarin’ Over the Space…for Cosmic Wall
30.00% Sonic Heroes Bullet Station
30.00% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Sea Breeze (Special Codec Tune)
30.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Bird’s Eye View
30.00% Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits Ordeal
25.00% Tekken 4 Kitsch
25.00% World of Warcraft Legends of Azeroth
25.00% Sonic Adventure 2 34ºN, 12ºE…for Mad Space
25.00% Astro Boy Omega Factor Cruciform Island
25.00% Technicbeat Prismatics
20.00% Mega Man Battle Network 4 In the Room
20.00% Knights of the Old Republic Taris Apartments
20.00% Rez Creative State
20.00% Kingdom Hearts Forze de Male
15.00% Fire Emblem Black Fang

Starting to eat away at the 33.33% buffer. That cutoff keeps inching up; can your favorites survive?

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 20 will be active until Sunday September 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 19 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 21 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 20 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Spoiler

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Or listen to every nominee here

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 20 is open until Sunday September 6th at 10:00PM Pacific