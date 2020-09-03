Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 19

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 17 Results

60.00% Cave Story Meltdown 2
50.00% Tales of Symphonia Aviators: Rheards
50.00% Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1 Danger
45.00% Mario Kart: Double Dash DK Mountain/Dino Dino Jungle
45.00% Mega Man Battle Network Fire Field (FireMan’s Stage)
45.00% Iridion II Aniki
45.00% Trails in the Sky FC Rock on the Road
40.00% Parappa The Rapper 2 Big
35.00% Katamari Damacy Katamari Stars
35.00% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Wind Temple
35.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Highway in the Sky…for Final Rush
35.00% Iridion II Tearing
30.00% Technicbeat Ridge Racer (Techno Remix)
30.00% Kingdom Hearts Hand in Hand
30.00% Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow Hammer’s Shop
25.00% Super Mario Sunshine Bianco Hills
25.00% World of Warcraft Durotar
25.00% Trails in the Sky FC Creeping Crisis
25.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Rhythm and Balance…for White Jungle
25.00% Final Fantasy X Game Over
25.00% Kirby Nightmare in Dreamland Vegetable Valley
20.00% Beyond Good & Evil Race Courses
20.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Royal Palace
20.00% Runescape Still Night
20.00% Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal Amkethran
20.00% Knights of the Old Republic Tatooine / Ebon Hawk
20.00% Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness Main Theme
20.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Believe in Myself
15.00% Sonic Adventure 2: Battle Grind Race
10.00% Suikoden III Blade
10.00% Icewind Dale II Sherincal of the Chimera
10.00% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Metal Gear?

Chiptune classic Cave Story takes first, continuing the most exciting storyline from the group stages.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 19 will be active until Friday September 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 18 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 20 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 19 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every nominee here

Again, voting for group 19 is open until Friday September 4th at 10:00PM Pacific