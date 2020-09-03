Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 19

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 17 Results

Spoiler 60.00% Cave Story Meltdown 2 50.00% Tales of Symphonia Aviators: Rheards 50.00% Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1 Danger 45.00% Mario Kart: Double Dash DK Mountain/Dino Dino Jungle 45.00% Mega Man Battle Network Fire Field (FireMan’s Stage) 45.00% Iridion II Aniki 45.00% Trails in the Sky FC Rock on the Road 40.00% Parappa The Rapper 2 Big 35.00% Katamari Damacy Katamari Stars 35.00% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Wind Temple 35.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Highway in the Sky…for Final Rush 35.00% Iridion II Tearing 30.00% Technicbeat Ridge Racer (Techno Remix) 30.00% Kingdom Hearts Hand in Hand 30.00% Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow Hammer’s Shop 25.00% Super Mario Sunshine Bianco Hills 25.00% World of Warcraft Durotar 25.00% Trails in the Sky FC Creeping Crisis 25.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Rhythm and Balance…for White Jungle 25.00% Final Fantasy X Game Over 25.00% Kirby Nightmare in Dreamland Vegetable Valley 20.00% Beyond Good & Evil Race Courses 20.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Royal Palace 20.00% Runescape Still Night 20.00% Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal Amkethran 20.00% Knights of the Old Republic Tatooine / Ebon Hawk 20.00% Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness Main Theme 20.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Believe in Myself 15.00% Sonic Adventure 2: Battle Grind Race 10.00% Suikoden III Blade 10.00% Icewind Dale II Sherincal of the Chimera 10.00% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Metal Gear? Chiptune classic Cave Story takes first, continuing the most exciting storyline from the group stages. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 31.82% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Ga-Wahi (Alternate) 31.82% Cave Story The Way Back Home 31.82% Beyond Good & Evil Funky Akuda Bar 31.82% The Incredible Machine – Even More Contraptions New Age 31.82% Final Fantasy X Blitz Ball Gamblers 31.82% Gitaroo Man Bee’Jam Blues 31.82% Unlimited SaGa The Seven Travelers 31.82% Sonic Adventure 2 Throw It All Away 31.82% Tales of Symphonia Lloyd: Ocarina Version 31.82% Sonic Adventure 2 Deeper…for Death Chamber 31.82% Kirby Nightmare in Dreamland Rainbow Resort 31.82% Final Fantasy XI Airship 30.00% Technicbeat Ridge Racer (Techno Remix) 30.00% Kingdom Hearts Hand in Hand 30.00% Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow Hammer’s Shop 25.00% Super Mario Sunshine Bianco Hills 25.00% World of Warcraft Durotar 25.00% Trails in the Sky FC Creeping Crisis 25.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Rhythm and Balance…for White Jungle 25.00% Final Fantasy X Game Over 25.00% Kirby Nightmare in Dreamland Vegetable Valley 20.00% Beyond Good & Evil Race Courses 20.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Royal Palace 20.00% Runescape Still Night 20.00% Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal Amkethran 20.00% Knights of the Old Republic Tatooine / Ebon Hawk 20.00% Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness Main Theme 20.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Believe in Myself 15.00% Sonic Adventure 2: Battle Grind Race 10.00% Suikoden III Blade 10.00% Icewind Dale II Sherincal of the Chimera 10.00% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Metal Gear? Noo, not Bee’Jam Blues! You people have no appreciation for jazz, seriously. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 19 will be active until Friday September 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 18 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 20 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 19 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 19 is open until Friday September 4th at 10:00PM Pacific

