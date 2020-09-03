Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 19

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 17 Results
|60.00%
|Cave Story
|Meltdown 2
|50.00%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Aviators: Rheards
|50.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1
|Danger
|45.00%
|Mario Kart: Double Dash
|DK Mountain/Dino Dino Jungle
|45.00%
|Mega Man Battle Network
|Fire Field (FireMan’s Stage)
|45.00%
|Iridion II
|Aniki
|45.00%
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Rock on the Road
|40.00%
|Parappa The Rapper 2
|Big
|35.00%
|Katamari Damacy
|Katamari Stars
|35.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Wind Temple
|35.00%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Highway in the Sky…for Final Rush
|35.00%
|Iridion II
|Tearing
|30.00%
|Technicbeat
|Ridge Racer (Techno Remix)
|30.00%
|Kingdom Hearts
|Hand in Hand
|30.00%
|Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow
|Hammer’s Shop
|25.00%
|Super Mario Sunshine
|Bianco Hills
|25.00%
|World of Warcraft
|Durotar
|25.00%
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Creeping Crisis
|25.00%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Rhythm and Balance…for White Jungle
|25.00%
|Final Fantasy X
|Game Over
|25.00%
|Kirby Nightmare in Dreamland
|Vegetable Valley
|20.00%
|Beyond Good & Evil
|Race Courses
|20.00%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|The Royal Palace
|20.00%
|Runescape
|Still Night
|20.00%
|Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal
|Amkethran
|20.00%
|Knights of the Old Republic
|Tatooine / Ebon Hawk
|20.00%
|Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
|Main Theme
|20.00%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Believe in Myself
|15.00%
|Sonic Adventure 2: Battle
|Grind Race
|10.00%
|Suikoden III
|Blade
|10.00%
|Icewind Dale II
|Sherincal of the Chimera
|10.00%
|Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
|Metal Gear?
Chiptune classic Cave Story takes first, continuing the most exciting storyline from the group stages.
Newly Eliminated 1
|31.82%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II
|Ga-Wahi (Alternate)
|31.82%
|Cave Story
|The Way Back Home
|31.82%
|Beyond Good & Evil
|Funky Akuda Bar
|31.82%
|The Incredible Machine – Even More Contraptions
|New Age
|31.82%
|Final Fantasy X
|Blitz Ball Gamblers
|31.82%
|Gitaroo Man
|Bee’Jam Blues
|31.82%
|Unlimited SaGa
|The Seven Travelers
|31.82%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Throw It All Away
|31.82%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Lloyd: Ocarina Version
|31.82%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Deeper…for Death Chamber
|31.82%
|Kirby Nightmare in Dreamland
|Rainbow Resort
|31.82%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Airship
Noo, not Bee’Jam Blues! You people have no appreciation for jazz, seriously.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 19 will be active until Friday September 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 18 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 20 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 19 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 19 is open until Friday September 4th at 10:00PM Pacific