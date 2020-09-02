Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 18

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 16 Results

Spoiler 57.14% The Incredible Machine – Even More Contraptions Techno Rave 52.38% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Mighty Obstacle 47.62% Kirby: Nightmare in Dreamland Flying Boat 47.62% Unlimited SaGa Soaring Wings (2ch Mix Version) 42.86% Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean Bellflower 38.10% Mega Man Battle Network 4 Battle with Myself (Boss Theme) 38.10% Guilty Gear XX Awe of She 38.10% Final Fantasy X Calm Before the Storm 38.10% Super Smash Bros. Melee Icicle Mountain 33.33% Super Smash Bros Melee Rainbow Cruise 33.33% World of Warcraft Teldrassil 33.33% Tales of Symphonia Walking on Tethe’Alla 33.33% Zone of the Enders City (The Earth Light) 28.57% Castlevania: Circle of the Moon Clockwork 28.57% Knights of the Old Republic Kashyyyk 28.57% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Fierce Battle 28.57% Sonic Adventure 2 A Ghost’s Pumpkin Soup…for Pumpkin Hill 23.81% Feel the Magic: XY/XX End Credits 23.81% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Moonless Starry Night [English Version] 23.81% Dark Cloud 2 Peace of the World 19.05% Sonic Adventure 2 Crush ‘Em All…for Weapons Bed 19.05% Freedom Force Strange Visitors Part 2 19.05% F-Zero GX Planet Colors (Green Plant) 19.05% Shenmue II Airing Out the Books 19.05% La Pucelle Tactics Legend of the Holy Maiden of Light (Opening) 19.05% Mega Man Battle Network 5 Shadow of Heart 19.05% Sonic Heroes Egg Hawk 14.29% Halo: Combat Evolved Dust and Echoes 14.29% Tenchu: Wrath of Heaven Fate ~Sadame~ 14.29% Sonic Adventure 2 Scramble for the Core…for Cannon’s Core ver.1 14.29% Spider-Man 2 Hung Like a Spider 9.52% Fable Knothole Glade Techno Rave comes out of fucking nowhere to take the top spot. Who doesn’t appreciate a puzzle game that goes hard in the paint? [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 31.82% Golden Sun Sanctum of Sol 31.82% Gurumin The Phantom World 31.82% Kingdom Hearts Kairi 31.82% Guilty Gear XX Blue Water Blue Sky 31.82% Astro Boy Omega Factor Stage Select 31.58% Sonic Adventure 2 Fly in the Freedom 31.58% Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura Qintarra 31.58% Sonic Adventure 2 It Doesn’t Matter 31.58% Beyond Good & Evil Domz Attack! 30.77% Freedom Force The Madness of Mr. Mechanical 30.77% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Normal Battle (Town) 30.77% Gitaroo Man Soft Machine 30.43% Sonic Adventure 2 E.G.G.M.A.N. 28.57% Castlevania: Circle of the Moon Clockwork 28.57% Knights of the Old Republic Kashyyyk 28.57% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Fierce Battle 28.57% Sonic Adventure 2 A Ghost’s Pumpkin Soup…for Pumpkin Hill 23.81% Feel the Magic: XY/XX End Credits 23.81% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Moonless Starry Night [English Version] 23.81% Dark Cloud 2 Peace of the World 19.05% Sonic Adventure 2 Crush ‘Em All…for Weapons Bed 19.05% Freedom Force Strange Visitors Part 2 19.05% F-Zero GX Planet Colors (Green Plant) 19.05% Shenmue II Airing Out the Books 19.05% La Pucelle Tactics Legend of the Holy Maiden of Light (Opening) 19.05% Mega Man Battle Network 5 Shadow of Heart 19.05% Sonic Heroes Egg Hawk 14.29% Halo: Combat Evolved Dust and Echoes 14.29% Tenchu: Wrath of Heaven Fate ~Sadame~ 14.29% Sonic Adventure 2 Scramble for the Core…for Cannon’s Core ver.1 14.29% Spider-Man 2 Hung Like a Spider 9.52% Fable Knothole Glade We’re hitting the point where a lot of my beloved Sonic Adventure 2 songs are going to start falling off. The joke’s on you; I’m just gonna be extra motivated to nominate more Sonic songs next time! Maybe I’ll do the lost track from Shadow The Hedgehog where they say “shit”!* *(not a joke, that actually exists) [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 18 will be active until Thusday September 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 17 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 19 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 18 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 18 is open until Thursday September 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific

