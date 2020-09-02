Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 18

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 16 Results

57.14% The Incredible Machine – Even More Contraptions Techno Rave
52.38% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Mighty Obstacle
47.62% Kirby: Nightmare in Dreamland Flying Boat
47.62% Unlimited SaGa Soaring Wings (2ch Mix Version)
42.86% Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean Bellflower
38.10% Mega Man Battle Network 4 Battle with Myself (Boss Theme)
38.10% Guilty Gear XX Awe of She
38.10% Final Fantasy X Calm Before the Storm
38.10% Super Smash Bros. Melee Icicle Mountain
33.33% Super Smash Bros Melee Rainbow Cruise
33.33% World of Warcraft Teldrassil
33.33% Tales of Symphonia Walking on Tethe’Alla
33.33% Zone of the Enders City (The Earth Light)
28.57% Castlevania: Circle of the Moon Clockwork
28.57% Knights of the Old Republic Kashyyyk
28.57% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Fierce Battle
28.57% Sonic Adventure 2 A Ghost’s Pumpkin Soup…for Pumpkin Hill
23.81% Feel the Magic: XY/XX End Credits
23.81% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Moonless Starry Night [English Version]
23.81% Dark Cloud 2 Peace of the World
19.05% Sonic Adventure 2 Crush ‘Em All…for Weapons Bed
19.05% Freedom Force Strange Visitors Part 2
19.05% F-Zero GX Planet Colors (Green Plant)
19.05% Shenmue II Airing Out the Books
19.05% La Pucelle Tactics Legend of the Holy Maiden of Light (Opening)
19.05% Mega Man Battle Network 5 Shadow of Heart
19.05% Sonic Heroes Egg Hawk
14.29% Halo: Combat Evolved Dust and Echoes
14.29% Tenchu: Wrath of Heaven Fate ~Sadame~
14.29% Sonic Adventure 2 Scramble for the Core…for Cannon’s Core ver.1
14.29% Spider-Man 2 Hung Like a Spider
9.52% Fable Knothole Glade

Techno Rave comes out of fucking nowhere to take the top spot. Who doesn’t appreciate a puzzle game that goes hard in the paint?

Spoiler

We’re hitting the point where a lot of my beloved Sonic Adventure 2 songs are going to start falling off. The joke’s on you; I’m just gonna be extra motivated to nominate more Sonic songs next time! Maybe I’ll do the lost track from Shadow The Hedgehog where they say “shit”!*

*(not a joke, that actually exists)

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 18 will be active until Thusday September 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 17 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 19 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 18 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 18 is open until Thursday September 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific