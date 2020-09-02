Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Rough Patches (09/02/2020)

We’ve all been there. You’re in a happy relationship just cruising through life when you suddenly notice that something has been feeling off in the last few months. You can’t quite put your finger on it — maybe it’s that the new sex dungeon’s neon green walls aren’t quite to your taste? Or something else, perhaps. But your relationship is just no longer clicking as it used to and it feels wrong and weird and uncomfortable and you’re not as happy as you used to be anymore.

No, wait, many of us have actually not been there. Still, even as long or short-term single people, we can go through rough patches when it comes to dating, romance and sex. I guess the classical one being a record-setting dry spell.

Ever had a rough patch situation?

If in a relationship, did you manage to salvage it?

If single life, what was the issue?

How long did it last? Was it/has it been recurring, or more of a one-off?

Anything you learned/noted for the future?

Et cetera …

As always, anything else related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

