Jeopardy! recap for Sept. 2 – encore from May 20, 2020

Rachel, a compliance specialist from Washington, D.C., visited Big Bend National Park;

Nathan, a restaurateur and sommelier, lives for danger; and

Ben, a television director from Michigan, pushes the buttons on the local news. Ben is a two-day champ with winnings of $38,158.

Ben regained the lead from Nathan on DD2, but Ben missed DD3 and wound up in third place going into FJ at $5,200. Nathan had a runaway with $11,800, followed by Rachel at $5,800.

DD1, $600 – GERMAN ANIMAL NAMES – This bug’s German name, stechmucke, translates to “stabbing gnat” (Nathan lost $800 on a true DD.)

DD2, $800 – ALEXANDER THE GREAT – Alexander tried to look to the future by consulting the this “of Zeus-Ammon” in the Sahara but never revealed what he had learned (Ben won $2,000 from his score of $7,400 vs. $8,600 for Nathan.)

DD3, $1.600 – CHARACTERS FROM AMERICAN FOLKLORE – This Texan cowboy hero tamed a mountain lion & rode it like a horse, using a rattlesnake as a lasso (Ben lost $4,600 from his total of $9,800 vs. $13,800 for Nathan.)

FJ – CLASSIC TV SITCOMS – “I Love Lucy” used the French word “enceinte” in a 1952 episode title because CBS didn’t want this word used

Nathan and Ben were correct on FJ, with Nathan adding $199 to win with $11,999.

Clue selection strategy: Once again today, with a DD available late in DJ and an untouched category remaining, the players selected the lower-value clues first.

​Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew the classic WWI novel by Erich Maria Remarque, “All Quiet on the Western Front”, or recognized a photo of monologist Spalding Gray.

The director’s chair: There was a shot of the audience from the back of one portion of the bleachers, to disguise that it was limited in size since it didn’t include the general public.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is mosquito? DD2 – What is Oracle? DD3 – Who is Pecos Bill? FJ – What is pregnant?

