Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Danica Roem, member of the Virginia House of Delegates

from the 13th district.



In the news, its primary day in Massachusetts, with Alex Morse currently facing off against Richard Neal, the incumbent to 1st Congressional District of Massachusetts.

For project of the day, Fun Home by Alison Bechdel, often considered one of the greatest memoir comics ever created.

For the optional topic: is there any advice you would give to the parents of LGBT+ children?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...