September TV Preview – Network and Cable (I’m Just So Tired)

I chose a hell of a year to start doing these month by month.

NBC

Transplant

The series centers on Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed, a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira. Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine.

Starring: Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Ayisha Issa, Jim Watson, Sirena Gulamgaus, Linda E. Smith, Sugith Varughese, Kenny Wong, Grace Lynn Kung, Torri Higginson

Premieres September 1st

FOX

LA’s Finest

Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, LAPD detectives, Syd Burnett and Nancy McKenna, become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

Starring: Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Duane Martin, Zach Gilford, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds, Ernie Hudson

Quick Thoughts: I had so many conversations with myself about whether or not to put this on the list because it’s not a Fox original. It aired last year on Spectrum and Fox acquired the broadcast rights because their schedule is pretty empty. So why this and not Star Trek: Discovery (which will air on CBS late this month)? Because LA’s Finest is fucking fascinating and I want to talk about it. I’m gonna do this by bullet points because damn.

It’s a cop show starring Gabrielle Union which is just…such an interesting juxtaposition.

It’s a cop show that Fox acquired the broadcast rights to in early May before A WHOLE BUNCH OF STUFF HAPPENED.

It’s a spinoff of Bad Boys II (specifically the second Bad Boys and not the first)

Jessica Alba’s back on TV. Yay! (I really liked Dark Angel, okay?)

Syd from Bad Boys II was a DEA Agent who worked undercover and that honestly feels like a more interesting show?

A horrible, bizarre accident during a stunt ended with one of the showrunners losing a part of their leg.

Premieres September 21st

Filthy Rich

When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune.

Starring: Kim Cattrall, Gerald McRaney, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris, Aaron Lazar, Olivia Macklin

Quick Thoughts: I started the New Zealand show that this is based off of and quite frankly did not make it past the first episode. Having said that, it’s been a fucked up year and I just need to see Kim Cattrall smack the everloving shit out of people.

Premieres September 21st

I Can See Your Voice

Each week one contestant will have the chance to win a cash prize if he or she can tell the difference between the good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

Starring: Ken Jeong, Adrienne Bailon, Cheryl Hines

Premieres September 23rd

SYFY

Magical Girl Friendship Squad

When a little red panda named Nut arrives in the apartment of two directionless twenty-somethings and gives them the ability to transform into badass magical girls, Alex and Daisy are forced to get their shit together in order to save the Universe from otherworldly threats. Through a journey of love and friendship and with the help of their magical objects (birth control and a bong), Alex and Daisy learn to wield their new powers and protect their mysterious panda friend who claims to be the creator of the Universe.

Starring: Quinta Brunson, Anna Akana, Ana Gasteyer, Christine Baranski, Eric Bauza, Helen Hong, Jamie Loftus, Jason Mantzoukas, Manny Jacinto, Matteo Lane, Paget Brewster, Patti Harrison, Sarah Squirm, Stephanie Sheh, Taylor Ortega, Vela Lovell

Premieres September 26th

BET

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living

After losing his job, Jeremy and his family decides to move back to Georgia to help his grandfather, who ends up buying a run-down home for the elderly and becomes way in over his head. Mr. Brown and Cora show up at the right time to be investors and run the retirement home with Vinny.

Starring: David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck, Alex Henderson

Premieres September 2nd

PBS

Van Der Valk

Amsterdam—city of bikes, boats, and bodies. At least, that’s the way steely-eyed cop Piet van der Valk sees his murder-infested beat. Together with his team, van der Valk faces a trio of challenging cases that give a new slant to Amsterdam’s renowned sophistication, for it appears that the city’s stylishness and toleration go hand in hand with murder.

Starring: Marc Warren, Mamie McCoy, Luke Allen-Gale, Elliot Barnes-Worrell, Emma Fielding, Julia Dahlman, Darrell D’Silva

Premieres September 13th

FX

A Wilderness of Error

When Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald is sent to prison for killing his family, a storm of swirling narratives challenges our very ability to find the truth all the while overshadowing a chilling possibility: MacDonald may be an innocent man.

Premieres September 25th

HBO

Costal Elite

Coastal Elites is a socially-distanced, comedic satire that spotlights five characters breaking down and breaking through as they grapple with politics, culture, and the pandemic. This special presentation explores our current world of deeply divided politics and the universal pursuit of human connection. When the shutdown forces these distinct and impassioned people with varying points-of-view across the United States to cope in isolation, they react with frustration, hilarity, and introspection.

Starring: Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae

Premieres September 12th

We Are Who We Are

Set in 2016, We Are Who We Are is a new coming-of-age story from Luca Guadagnino about two American teenagers who live on an American military base with their parents in Italy. The series explores typical teenage drama themes including friendship, love and overall confusion — only in this little slice of America in Italy.

Starring: Jack Dylan Grazer, Jordan Kristine Seamon, Chloë Sevigny, Kid Cudi, Alice Braga, Spencer Moore II, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier, Sebastiano Pigazzi

Premieres September 14th

The Third Day

The show is divided into two parts: “Summer” and “Winter.” In “Summer,” one man visits a mysterious island off the British coast and discovers a group of inhabitants intent on preserving their home at any cost. In the second half, aka “Winter,” a strong-willed outsider comes to the island seeking answers — but instead causes a battle to decide its fate.

Starring:Jude Law, Naomie Harris, Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson, Paddy Considine, Nico Parker, Charlotte Gairdner-Mihell, Paul Kaye, John Dagleish, Mark Lewis Jones

Quick Thoughts: Okay. So while the logline I got from HBO is very specific about it being two parts. There are three parts. Between “Summer” and “Winter” is “Autumn”, a theatrical event broadcast live and done in one take. It will apparently only ever be seen in its entirety by those that watch it live on the day.

Premieres September 14th

Showtime

The Comey Rule

The Comey Rule is an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation. The series is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, James Comey and Donald Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

Starring: Jeff Daniels, Brendan Gleeson, Holly Hunter, Michael Kelly, Jennifer Ehle, Scoot McNairy, Jonathan Banks, Oona Chaplin, Amy Seimetz, Steven Pasquale, Peter Coyote, Kingsley Ben-Adir

Quick Thoughts:

Premieres September 27th

Starz

Power Book II: Ghost

The series will pick up the narrative just days after the “Power” finale. The sequel follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.

Starring: Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Daniel Bellomy, Gianni Paolo, Justin McManus, LaToya Tonedeo, Lovell Adams-Gray, Melanie Liburd, Paige Hurd, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Shane Johnson, Woody McClain, Sherri Saum, Shalim Ortiz

Premieres September 6th

