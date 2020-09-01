Franchise Festival Podcast S1E13 – Twilight Princess (Part 2)

Christian, Hamilton, and Spencer explore the second half of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. We go in-depth on the Arbiter’s Grounds, Snowhead Ruins, Temple of Time, City in the Sky, Palace of Twilight, and Hyrule Castle before discussing our favorite side characters, spinoffs, and final impressions. Sorry for the long episode but there was just too much to cover! The episode is currently live on the website and should appear on podcast apps within the next couple of hours.

