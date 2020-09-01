Welcome to the monthly Styling & Grooming Thread. This thread is for:

giving and receiving feedback and recommendations;

discussing skincare routines, product recommendations, hair cuts, clothing, etc. from our community;

diving into fashion-related topics at a more more in-depth level;

and getting a little confidence boost in the Selfie of The Month subthread!

Please be kind to one another! Don’t feel pressured to share any photos of yourself if you aren’t comfortable with showing your face or body. Physical appearance can be a sensitive subject, and we want this to be a safe space. Let’s all help each other get closer to matching how we look on the outside to who we are on the inside. 🙂

This month’s topic: How much are you willing to pay for an article of clothing?

How much for work clothes? Lounging clothes? Outerwear? Underwear? A splurge gift to yourself?

I think we’ve all been there where we see something we really like on a rack or online… but then we flip the tag over and cry a little inside.

