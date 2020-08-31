Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 16

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 14 and 15 Results
Group 14
|61.11%
|Final Fantasy X
|Prelude
|55.56%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Menu 1
|55.56%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Brinstar Depths
|50.00%
|Unlimited SaGa
|Battle Theme I
|44.44%
|Baten Kaitos
|Start on a voyage
|44.44%
|Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
|Rookie and Popple
|44.44%
|Mario Kart: Super Circuit
|Bowser Castle
|44.44%
|Kingdom Hearts
|Dearly Beloved
|44.44%
|Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire
|Rustboro City
|38.89%
|Guilty Gear XX
|Simple Life
|38.89%
|Samurai Warriors
|Osaka Castle
|38.89%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Normal Battle (Deep World Amala)
|38.89%
|Unlimited SaGa
|Enigmatic Scheme
|38.89%
|Tsugunai: Atonement
|Battle with the Devil
|38.89%
|Beyond Good & Evil
|Spanish Bar
|33.33%
|Prince of Persia: Sands of Time
|Discover the Royal Chambers
|33.33%
|Unlimited SaGa
|Perpetual Motion
|33.33%
|Sonic Heroes
|Egg Albatross
|27.78%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Untold Despair
|27.78%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Castle Zvahl
|27.78%
|Xenosaga Episode I
|Nephilim
|27.78%
|Final Fantasy XI
|First Ode: Nocturne of the Gods (CoP)
|27.78%
|Diablo II: Lord of Destruction
|Siege
|27.78%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|A Walk in the Woods
|22.22%
|Fire Emblem
|Rise to the Challenge
|22.22%
|Final Fantasy X
|Hymn of the Fayth – Spira
|22.22%
|World of Warcraft
|Volcanic
|22.22%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Boss: Suitable Opponent
|22.22%
|Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
|Max Payne Theme
|16.67%
|Fire Emblem
|Raid!
|16.67%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Trayus Academy
|11.11%
|Mega Man Zero
|Express UG
JRPGs, Nintendo flagships, and the GBA; our slightly unexpected triumvirate that dominates the top cut. Though I guess in this group there’s a lot of overlap.
Group 15
|63.16%
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|Ultramarine Deep
|63.16%
|Jet Set Radio Future
|Teknopathetic
|57.89%
|Sonic Heroes
|Power Plant
|52.63%
|Parappa The Rapper 2
|Hair Scare
|52.63%
|Beats of Rage
|Coretex- Ascension
|52.63%
|Unlimited SaGa
|Battle Theme EX
|52.63%
|Metroid Prime
|Vs. Meta Ridley
|52.63%
|Iridion II
|Cloudy Stairway
|47.37%
|Mega Man Battle Network 3
|Save a Life (Hosp Comp – PlantMan’s Stage)
|47.37%
|Beyond Good & Evil
|First Encounter
|47.37%
|Dynasty Warriors 3
|Superior
|42.11%
|Final Fantasy X
|Hymn of the Fayth – Valefor
|42.11%
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|In the House of Tom Bombadil
|36.84%
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Sphere Hunter – Kamomedan
|36.84%
|Virtua Fighter 4
|Jeffry’s Theme: A Star in the Sand
|36.84%
|Samurai Warriors
|Inaba Mountain Castle
|36.84%
|Golden Sun: The Lost Age
|Walking with Determination
|31.58%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Fly in the Freedom
|31.58%
|Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
|Qintarra
|31.58%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|It Doesn’t Matter
|31.58%
|Beyond Good & Evil
|Domz Attack!
|26.32%
|Silent Hill 2
|Overdose Delusion
|26.32%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Keys the Ruin…for Pyramid Cave
|26.32%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Won’t Stop, Just Go!…for Green Forest
|26.32%
|The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
|Silt Sunrise
|21.05%
|Fire Emblem
|Victory Now!
|21.05%
|Halo 2
|Impend
|21.05%
|The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
|Blessing of Vivec
|21.05%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Advertise: SA2…in the groove
|21.05%
|Disgaea: Hour of Darkness
|Ah, My Magnificent Life
|15.79%
|Freedom Force
|Skating on Thin Ice Part 1
|15.79%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Ambient Wonder
Parappa’s on the board! Parappa 1 had a pretty good run last tournament, getting its entire OST into the top 256 and eventually reaching the top 8 before bowing out entirely. But it’s been a rough start for its sequel, with two songs already unlikely to advance. But Hair Scare breaks that seal, and shows the Young Pup On The Block isn’t licked yet!
Newly Eliminated 1
|30.43%
|EVE Online
|Merchants, Looters, and Ghosts
|30.43%
|The Bard’s Tale (2004)
|Here’s to the Bard (Viking Mix)
|30.43%
|Sonic Battle
|Tails Lab
|30.43%
|Fire Emblem
|An Unexpected Caller
|30.43%
|Asphalt: Urban GT
|Evolution Mode
|30.43%
|Wild Arms Alter Code: F
|The Demon Tower That Pierces The Heavens
|30.43%
|Mister Mosquito
|Boss 3 (Stage 5)
|30.43%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Elvaan Female
|29.63%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|On a Pale Horse
|29.63%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Title Loop 2
|29.63%
|Silent Hill 4
|Cradel of Forest
|29.63%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|The Dawn of Wisdom
|29.63%
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Royal Capital Grancel
|29.63%
|Viewtiful Joe
|Some Like it Red Hot
|29.17%
|Sonic Battle
|Central City
|29.17%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Covenant Dance
|29.17%
|World of Warcraft
|Thunder Bluff
|29.17%
|Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal
|Bhaalspawn Battle
|28.57%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Raine: Relical Mode!
|28.57%
|Feel the Magic: XY/XX
|Menu Theme
|28.57%
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|Black Ark Unveiled
|28.57%
|.hack//Infection
|Skeith
|28.57%
|Pikmin
|Today’s Results
|28.57%
|Mega Man Zero 2
|Gravity (Power Room – Phoenix Magnion’s Stage)
|28.57%
|Shenmue II
|Duck Race
|28.57%
|SiRen
|Karuwari II (Angel Edit)
|28.57%
|Ever 17: The Out of Infinity
|Qualle
|28.57%
|Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
|War Cry ~ Defeat the Enemy
|28.57%
|Shadow Hearts
|Imbroglio
|28.57%
|Super Mario Sunshine
|Noki Bay
|28.57%
|Sonic Advance 2
|Leaf Forest Zone Act 1
|28.57%
|Mario Power Tennis
|Menu
|28.57%
|Technictix
|1970 Modern
|28.57%
|WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$!
|Dungeon Dilemma – Hungra Appeared
|28.00%
|Metroid Zero Mission
|Brinstar Theme
|28.00%
|Mega Man Battle Network 3
|Vs. Alpha (Final Battle)
|28.00%
|Medal of Honor: Allied Assault
|Main Theme
|28.00%
|Jet Set Radio Future
|Aisle 10 (Hello Allison)
|28.00%
|Technictix
|Broken Shackles
