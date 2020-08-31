Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 16

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 14 and 15 Results

Spoiler

Group 14

61.11% Final Fantasy X Prelude
55.56% Super Smash Bros. Melee Menu 1
55.56% Super Smash Bros. Melee Brinstar Depths
50.00% Unlimited SaGa Battle Theme I
44.44% Baten Kaitos Start on a voyage
44.44% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga Rookie and Popple
44.44% Mario Kart: Super Circuit Bowser Castle
44.44% Kingdom Hearts Dearly Beloved
44.44% Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire Rustboro City
38.89% Guilty Gear XX Simple Life
38.89% Samurai Warriors Osaka Castle
38.89% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Normal Battle (Deep World Amala)
38.89% Unlimited SaGa Enigmatic Scheme
38.89% Tsugunai: Atonement Battle with the Devil
38.89% Beyond Good & Evil Spanish Bar
33.33% Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Discover the Royal Chambers
33.33% Unlimited SaGa Perpetual Motion
33.33% Sonic Heroes Egg Albatross
27.78% Tales of Symphonia Untold Despair
27.78% Final Fantasy XI Castle Zvahl
27.78% Xenosaga Episode I Nephilim
27.78% Final Fantasy XI First Ode: Nocturne of the Gods (CoP)
27.78% Diablo II: Lord of Destruction Siege
27.78% Halo: Combat Evolved A Walk in the Woods
22.22% Fire Emblem Rise to the Challenge
22.22% Final Fantasy X Hymn of the Fayth – Spira
22.22% World of Warcraft Volcanic
22.22% Sonic Adventure 2 Boss: Suitable Opponent
22.22% Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Max Payne Theme
16.67% Fire Emblem Raid!
16.67% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Trayus Academy
11.11% Mega Man Zero Express UG

JRPGs, Nintendo flagships, and the GBA; our slightly unexpected triumvirate that dominates the top cut. Though I guess in this group there’s a lot of overlap.

Group 15

63.16% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Ultramarine Deep
63.16% Jet Set Radio Future Teknopathetic
57.89% Sonic Heroes Power Plant
52.63% Parappa The Rapper 2 Hair Scare
52.63% Beats of Rage Coretex- Ascension
52.63% Unlimited SaGa Battle Theme EX
52.63% Metroid Prime Vs. Meta Ridley
52.63% Iridion II Cloudy Stairway
47.37% Mega Man Battle Network 3 Save a Life (Hosp Comp – PlantMan’s Stage)
47.37% Beyond Good & Evil First Encounter
47.37% Dynasty Warriors 3 Superior
42.11% Final Fantasy X Hymn of the Fayth – Valefor
42.11% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring In the House of Tom Bombadil
36.84% Final Fantasy X-2 Sphere Hunter – Kamomedan
36.84% Virtua Fighter 4 Jeffry’s Theme: A Star in the Sand
36.84% Samurai Warriors Inaba Mountain Castle
36.84% Golden Sun: The Lost Age Walking with Determination
31.58% Sonic Adventure 2 Fly in the Freedom
31.58% Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura Qintarra
31.58% Sonic Adventure 2 It Doesn’t Matter
31.58% Beyond Good & Evil Domz Attack!
26.32% Silent Hill 2 Overdose Delusion
26.32% Sonic Adventure 2 Keys the Ruin…for Pyramid Cave
26.32% Sonic Adventure 2 Won’t Stop, Just Go!…for Green Forest
26.32% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Silt Sunrise
21.05% Fire Emblem Victory Now!
21.05% Halo 2 Impend
21.05% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Blessing of Vivec
21.05% Sonic Adventure 2 Advertise: SA2…in the groove
21.05% Disgaea: Hour of Darkness Ah, My Magnificent Life
15.79% Freedom Force Skating on Thin Ice Part 1
15.79% Halo: Combat Evolved Ambient Wonder

Parappa’s on the board! Parappa 1 had a pretty good run last tournament, getting its entire OST into the top 256 and eventually reaching the top 8 before bowing out entirely. But it’s been a rough start for its sequel, with two songs already unlikely to advance. But Hair Scare breaks that seal, and shows the Young Pup On The Block isn’t licked yet!

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

30.43% EVE Online Merchants, Looters, and Ghosts
30.43% The Bard’s Tale (2004) Here’s to the Bard (Viking Mix)
30.43% Sonic Battle Tails Lab
30.43% Fire Emblem An Unexpected Caller
30.43% Asphalt: Urban GT Evolution Mode
30.43% Wild Arms Alter Code: F The Demon Tower That Pierces The Heavens
30.43% Mister Mosquito Boss 3 (Stage 5)
30.43% Final Fantasy XI Elvaan Female
29.63% Halo: Combat Evolved On a Pale Horse
29.63% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Title Loop 2
29.63% Silent Hill 4 Cradel of Forest
29.63% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time The Dawn of Wisdom
29.63% Trails in the Sky FC Royal Capital Grancel
29.63% Viewtiful Joe Some Like it Red Hot
29.17% Sonic Battle Central City
29.17% Halo: Combat Evolved Covenant Dance
29.17% World of Warcraft Thunder Bluff
29.17% Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal Bhaalspawn Battle
28.57% Tales of Symphonia Raine: Relical Mode!
28.57% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Menu Theme
28.57% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Black Ark Unveiled
28.57% .hack//Infection Skeith
28.57% Pikmin Today’s Results
28.57% Mega Man Zero 2 Gravity (Power Room – Phoenix Magnion’s Stage)
28.57% Shenmue II Duck Race
28.57% SiRen Karuwari II (Angel Edit)
28.57% Ever 17: The Out of Infinity Qualle
28.57% Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King War Cry ~ Defeat the Enemy
28.57% Shadow Hearts Imbroglio
28.57% Super Mario Sunshine Noki Bay
28.57% Sonic Advance 2 Leaf Forest Zone Act 1
28.57% Mario Power Tennis Menu
28.57% Technictix 1970 Modern
28.57% WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$! Dungeon Dilemma – Hungra Appeared
28.00% Metroid Zero Mission Brinstar Theme
28.00% Mega Man Battle Network 3 Vs. Alpha (Final Battle)
28.00% Medal of Honor: Allied Assault Main Theme
28.00% Jet Set Radio Future Aisle 10 (Hello Allison)
28.00% Technictix Broken Shackles
[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 16 will be active until Tuesday September 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 17 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 16 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Spoiler

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Or listen to every nominee here

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 16 is open until Tuesday September 1st at 10:00PM Pacific