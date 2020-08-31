Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 16

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 14 and 15 Results

Spoiler Group 14 61.11% Final Fantasy X Prelude 55.56% Super Smash Bros. Melee Menu 1 55.56% Super Smash Bros. Melee Brinstar Depths 50.00% Unlimited SaGa Battle Theme I 44.44% Baten Kaitos Start on a voyage 44.44% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga Rookie and Popple 44.44% Mario Kart: Super Circuit Bowser Castle 44.44% Kingdom Hearts Dearly Beloved 44.44% Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire Rustboro City 38.89% Guilty Gear XX Simple Life 38.89% Samurai Warriors Osaka Castle 38.89% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Normal Battle (Deep World Amala) 38.89% Unlimited SaGa Enigmatic Scheme 38.89% Tsugunai: Atonement Battle with the Devil 38.89% Beyond Good & Evil Spanish Bar 33.33% Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Discover the Royal Chambers 33.33% Unlimited SaGa Perpetual Motion 33.33% Sonic Heroes Egg Albatross 27.78% Tales of Symphonia Untold Despair 27.78% Final Fantasy XI Castle Zvahl 27.78% Xenosaga Episode I Nephilim 27.78% Final Fantasy XI First Ode: Nocturne of the Gods (CoP) 27.78% Diablo II: Lord of Destruction Siege 27.78% Halo: Combat Evolved A Walk in the Woods 22.22% Fire Emblem Rise to the Challenge 22.22% Final Fantasy X Hymn of the Fayth – Spira 22.22% World of Warcraft Volcanic 22.22% Sonic Adventure 2 Boss: Suitable Opponent 22.22% Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Max Payne Theme 16.67% Fire Emblem Raid! 16.67% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Trayus Academy 11.11% Mega Man Zero Express UG JRPGs, Nintendo flagships, and the GBA; our slightly unexpected triumvirate that dominates the top cut. Though I guess in this group there’s a lot of overlap. Group 15 63.16% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Ultramarine Deep 63.16% Jet Set Radio Future Teknopathetic 57.89% Sonic Heroes Power Plant 52.63% Parappa The Rapper 2 Hair Scare 52.63% Beats of Rage Coretex- Ascension 52.63% Unlimited SaGa Battle Theme EX 52.63% Metroid Prime Vs. Meta Ridley 52.63% Iridion II Cloudy Stairway 47.37% Mega Man Battle Network 3 Save a Life (Hosp Comp – PlantMan’s Stage) 47.37% Beyond Good & Evil First Encounter 47.37% Dynasty Warriors 3 Superior 42.11% Final Fantasy X Hymn of the Fayth – Valefor 42.11% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring In the House of Tom Bombadil 36.84% Final Fantasy X-2 Sphere Hunter – Kamomedan 36.84% Virtua Fighter 4 Jeffry’s Theme: A Star in the Sand 36.84% Samurai Warriors Inaba Mountain Castle 36.84% Golden Sun: The Lost Age Walking with Determination 31.58% Sonic Adventure 2 Fly in the Freedom 31.58% Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura Qintarra 31.58% Sonic Adventure 2 It Doesn’t Matter 31.58% Beyond Good & Evil Domz Attack! 26.32% Silent Hill 2 Overdose Delusion 26.32% Sonic Adventure 2 Keys the Ruin…for Pyramid Cave 26.32% Sonic Adventure 2 Won’t Stop, Just Go!…for Green Forest 26.32% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Silt Sunrise 21.05% Fire Emblem Victory Now! 21.05% Halo 2 Impend 21.05% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Blessing of Vivec 21.05% Sonic Adventure 2 Advertise: SA2…in the groove 21.05% Disgaea: Hour of Darkness Ah, My Magnificent Life 15.79% Freedom Force Skating on Thin Ice Part 1 15.79% Halo: Combat Evolved Ambient Wonder Parappa’s on the board! Parappa 1 had a pretty good run last tournament, getting its entire OST into the top 256 and eventually reaching the top 8 before bowing out entirely. But it’s been a rough start for its sequel, with two songs already unlikely to advance. But Hair Scare breaks that seal, and shows the Young Pup On The Block isn’t licked yet! [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 30.43% EVE Online Merchants, Looters, and Ghosts 30.43% The Bard’s Tale (2004) Here’s to the Bard (Viking Mix) 30.43% Sonic Battle Tails Lab 30.43% Fire Emblem An Unexpected Caller 30.43% Asphalt: Urban GT Evolution Mode 30.43% Wild Arms Alter Code: F The Demon Tower That Pierces The Heavens 30.43% Mister Mosquito Boss 3 (Stage 5) 30.43% Final Fantasy XI Elvaan Female 29.63% Halo: Combat Evolved On a Pale Horse 29.63% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Title Loop 2 29.63% Silent Hill 4 Cradel of Forest 29.63% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time The Dawn of Wisdom 29.63% Trails in the Sky FC Royal Capital Grancel 29.63% Viewtiful Joe Some Like it Red Hot 29.17% Sonic Battle Central City 29.17% Halo: Combat Evolved Covenant Dance 29.17% World of Warcraft Thunder Bluff 29.17% Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal Bhaalspawn Battle 28.57% Tales of Symphonia Raine: Relical Mode! 28.57% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Menu Theme 28.57% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Black Ark Unveiled 28.57% .hack//Infection Skeith 28.57% Pikmin Today’s Results 28.57% Mega Man Zero 2 Gravity (Power Room – Phoenix Magnion’s Stage) 28.57% Shenmue II Duck Race 28.57% SiRen Karuwari II (Angel Edit) 28.57% Ever 17: The Out of Infinity Qualle 28.57% Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King War Cry ~ Defeat the Enemy 28.57% Shadow Hearts Imbroglio 28.57% Super Mario Sunshine Noki Bay 28.57% Sonic Advance 2 Leaf Forest Zone Act 1 28.57% Mario Power Tennis Menu 28.57% Technictix 1970 Modern 28.57% WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$! Dungeon Dilemma – Hungra Appeared 28.00% Metroid Zero Mission Brinstar Theme 28.00% Mega Man Battle Network 3 Vs. Alpha (Final Battle) 28.00% Medal of Honor: Allied Assault Main Theme 28.00% Jet Set Radio Future Aisle 10 (Hello Allison) 28.00% Technictix Broken Shackles 27.78% Tales of Symphonia Untold Despair 27.78% Final Fantasy XI Castle Zvahl 27.78% Xenosaga Episode I Nephilim 27.78% Final Fantasy XI First Ode: Nocturne of the Gods (CoP) 27.78% Diablo II: Lord of Destruction Siege 27.78% Halo: Combat Evolved A Walk in the Woods 26.32% Silent Hill 2 Overdose Delusion 26.32% Sonic Adventure 2 Keys the Ruin…for Pyramid Cave 26.32% Sonic Adventure 2 Won’t Stop, Just Go!…for Green Forest 26.32% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Silt Sunrise 22.22% Fire Emblem Rise to the Challenge 22.22% Final Fantasy X Hymn of the Fayth – Spira 22.22% World of Warcraft Volcanic 22.22% Sonic Adventure 2 Boss: Suitable Opponent 22.22% Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Max Payne Theme 21.05% Fire Emblem Victory Now! 21.05% Halo 2 Impend 21.05% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Blessing of Vivec 21.05% Sonic Adventure 2 Advertise: SA2…in the groove 21.05% Disgaea: Hour of Darkness Ah, My Magnificent Life 16.67% Fire Emblem Raid! 16.67% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Trayus Academy 15.79% Freedom Force Skating on Thin Ice Part 1 15.79% Halo: Combat Evolved Ambient Wonder 11.11% Mega Man Zero Express UG [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 16 will be active until Tuesday September 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 17 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 16 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 16 is open until Tuesday September 1st at 10:00PM Pacific

