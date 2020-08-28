30 Days Of Anime Challenge Day 28: What Streaming Services Do You Use?

There was, once upon a time, no legal streaming services when it came to anime.

Then one of them went legit and the whole thing spiraled from there. It didn’t take long for one to become two and then first more to surface, a bunch to combine, split, and reform with someone else as corporate mergers got underway.

What we’d like to know today is what streaming services you use to watch your anime (legally), which is your favorite, and what’s the worst problem you have when it comes to streaming your anime?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...