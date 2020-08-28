Shoeless Trivia: Episode 203

This set will really test your knowledge of Nantucket and its people.
- The unnamed narrator of what 1890 poem by Rudyard Kipling eventually concludes that the title character is “a better man than I”?
- “The Lamb” and “The Tyger” are poems representing “two contrary states of the human soul” in a 1794 collection by William Blake. What are those two titular states?
- Name the poet and Nobel 1945 laureate depicted here.
- Percy Shelley’s Adonais is a truly beautiful elegy written in honor of what other poet, the author of Endemion, Hyperion, etc?
- What word has been redacted from the poem seen here?
Answers
- “Gunga Din”
- innocence, experience
- Gabriela Mistral (Lucila Godoy Alcayaga)
- John Keats
- plums
[collapse]