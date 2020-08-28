Games

Shoeless Trivia: Episode 203

  1. The unnamed narrator of what 1890 poem by Rudyard Kipling eventually concludes that the title character is “a better man than I”?
  2. “The Lamb” and “The Tyger” are poems representing “two contrary states of the human soul” in a 1794 collection by William Blake. What are those two titular states?
  3. Name the poet and Nobel 1945 laureate depicted here.strivia203_1
  4. Percy Shelley’s Adonais is a truly beautiful elegy written in honor of what other poet, the author of Endemion, Hyperion, etc?
  5. What word has been redacted from the poem seen here?strivia203_2
Answers

  1. “Gunga Din”
  2. innocence, experience
  3. Gabriela Mistral (Lucila Godoy Alcayaga)
  4. John Keats
  5. plums

