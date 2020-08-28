Friday New Music 8/28

Hello! It’s Friday – we’ve done it! Go to hell, Thursday. There’s some new music today. The main event is Angel Olsen‘s new album, a companion to her last album with sparer arrangements. There’s also a new Oceanator, a band I don’t know well but really enjoyed a lot seeing them live (I bought a hat, she told me Georgia from Camp Cope stitched it herself and in the light of day it’s the worst stitched thing I’ve ever seen in my life). There’s also an album by Narrow Head who I’ve never heard before, but hey a Run for Cover band releases an album and I at least check it out.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and really anything. Enjoy!:

— The Agency – Defender

— Aidan Baker / Simon Goff / Thor Harris – The Bit

— Aidan Knight – Aidan Knight

— Alan Braufman – The Fire Still Burns

— Alex Blue – Good Company EP

— Aleynmord – The Blinding Light

— The Allman Betts Band – Bless Your Heart

— Aluna (of AlunaGeorge) – Renaissance

— America – Half Century

— Analog Players Society – Titled

— Angel Olsen – Whole New Mess

— Archive – Versions

— Ashraf Sharif Khan & Viktor Marek – Sufi Dub Brothers

— The Atomic Bitchwax – Scorpio

— The Avett Brothers – The Third Gleam

— Aya – Alterity

— Baker Grace – Yourz Truly EP

— The Beautiful Fear – The Waltz of the Moonshine Blind

— Bel – Trilogy EP

— Benjamin Belinska – Lost Illusions

— Bethany Thomas – BT/She/Her

— Betty LaVette – Blackbirds

— Black Pumas – Black Pumas Deluxe (Digital Release)

— Billy Childs – Acceptance

— Billy Raffoul – International Hotel

— Bloody Your Hands – Sunday Scaries

— Bob Moses – Desire

— Bobby Rush – Rawer Than Raw

— Brain Corrosion and Ripped to Shreds – Exhumed From Eastern Tombs

— Brophy’s Law – Record Collector

— Bryony Williams – Knockin’ EP

— Caitlin Pasko – Greenhouse

— The Campbell Apartment – Curmudgeon

— Carla J. Easton – Weirdo

— Catherine Christer Hennix – Unbegrenzt

— Catholic Guilt – This Is What Honesty Sounds Like EP

— Cavern – Powdered

— Celeste Krishna & Monarchs – My Blue House

— Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – AXIOM

— Colter Wall – Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Song

— Context Chameleon – Komorebi

— Crafting the Conspiracy – The Cosmic Key Part II

— Cultus Profano – Accursed Possession

— Dadras – Holy Wind

— Dan Penn – Living On Mercy

— Daniel Blumberg – On&On

— Daniel Rodriguez (of Elephant Revival) – Sojourn of a Burning Sun

— Dashboard Confessional – The Swiss Army Romance (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dawn Oberg – 20/20 ReVision EP

— Deerborn – Where Demons Hide

— The Devil’s Trade – The Call of the Iron Peak

— Diamond Rexx – Psych Ward

— Disclosure – Energy

— The Do Good Assassins – 246

— Dolls – Eggshells EP

— Dream Nails – Dream Nails

— Dua Lipa – Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album

— Eisenwald – The Suns of Perdition II: Render Unto Eden

— EJ Marais – CUTS

— The Ella Sisters – Queens EP

— Elliott Smith – Elliott Smith: Expanded 25th Anniversary Edition

— Eloise Alterman – The Other Side EP

— Emily Zuzik – Torch & Trouble

— The Empty Hearts – The Second Album

— Entropy – Force Convergence

— Eric Francis – Under a Fake Sky

— Erik Wollo & Michael Stearns – Convergence

— Eva Kess – Sternschnuppen: Falling Stars

— Evie Irie – The Optimist EP

— Exist – Egoiista

— Ezra Feinberg & John Kolodij – Split LP

— Falu & Karyshma – Someday

— flyckt – Instant Gratification pt. 1 EP

— From the Depth – Moments

— From Venus – Unconditional

— G.E. Smith and LeRoy Bell – Stony Hill

— Galimatias – Renaissance Boy

— Garrett Kato – N. Hemisphere EP

— The Ghost of Paul Revere – Good At Losing Everything

— Girls in Synthesis – Now Here’s An Echo From Your Future

— Gorgatron – Pathogenic Automation

— Gyda Valtysdottir – Epicycle II

— Half Gringa – Force to Reckon

— The HamilTones – Still

— The Happy Fits – What Could Be Better

— Harmonious Thelonious – Plong

— Harold López-Nussa – Te Lo Dije

— The Heads – Reverberations Volume 2

— Heidi Newfield – The Barfly Sessions

— Hekla – Sprungur EP

— HelsTheArtist – Adam & Eve EP

— Hinayana – Death of the Cosmic EP

— HRVY – Can Anybody Hear Me?

— HUW & Richard X Bennett – InParallel

— Hymn – Breach Us

— Inept – Images of Betrayal

— Internet Money – B4 the Storm

— Intoxicated – Walled EP

— Jas Crw – Greetings From EP

— Jayme Stone – AWake

— Jeremy Squires – Many Moons

— John Coltrane – A Love Supreme (Vinyl Reissue)

— John Coltrane – Ballads (Vinyl Reissue)

— Jonathan Personne (of Corridor) – Disparitions

— Josh Ritter – See Here, I Have Built You A Mansion EP

— JoJo – good to know (Deluxe)

— Justin Wells – The United State

— JYOTI (Georgia Anne Muldrow) – Mama, You Can Bet!

— Kaleida – Odyssey

— Karen Jonas – The Southwest Sky and Other Dreams

— Katy Perry – Smile

— Keedron Bryant – I Just Wanna Live EP

— Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song

— KEM – Love Always Wins

— KenTheMan – 4 da 304’s

— KES – We Home

— Knot (feat. members of Krill) – Knot

— Lasse Passage – Sunwards

— Law of Contagion – Woeful Litanies from the Nether Realms

— lemin. – petey passed away

— Leo Kottke and Mike Gordon – NOON (Digital Release)

— Lila Tirando a Violeta – Limerencia

— The Lox – Living Off Xperience

— lovelythebband – Conversations with Myself About You

— Lynch Mob – Wicked Sensation Reimagined

— Manticora – To Live To Kill To Live

— Marques Martin – Brave and Afraid

— Metallica & San Francisco Symphony – S&M2

— Mix Master Mike and Steve Jordan – Beat Odyssey 2020

— Molly Tuttle – …but i’d rather be with you

— The Mommyheads – New King of Pop

— Monster Rally – Castaways Vol. 1

— Moon Attendant (feat. members of Slowdive and Mojave 3) – One Last Summer

— Moon Duo – Escape (Reissue)

— My Morning Jacket – The Waterfall II (Physical Release)

— Narcissistic Necrosis – The Art of Deformity

— Narrow Head – 12th House Rock

— Nasty C – Zulu Man With Some Power

— Nation of Language – Introduction, Presence (Vinyl Release)

— Neanderthal Noise Machine – Neanderthal Noise Machine

— NECROT – Mortal

— NeedToBreathe – Out of Body

— Night Laser – Power To Power

— Noisia – Unmoved Mover / Unwound EP

— The Northern Belle – We Wither, We Bloom

— Nuclear Warfare – Lobotomy

— Oceanator – Things I Never Said

— Old Sea Brigade & Luke Sital-Singh – All the Ways You Sing in the Dark EP

— Orgatroid – Future Youth EP

— Oumou Sangaré – Acoustic (Physical Release)

— Pace – Boatman’s Weather

— Pain of Salvation – Panther

— Panzerfaust – The Suns of Perdition II: Render Unto Eden

— Patoranking – Three

— PG.LOST – Yes I Am (Reissue)

— Peter Gabriel – Plays Live (Vinyl Reissue)

— Pig Destroyer – The Octagonal Stairway EP

— Pit Spector – Mindoor

— PJ Morton – Gospel According to PJ

— Plague Organ – Orphan

— Private Function – Whose Line Is It Anyway?

— Private World – Aleph

— Protoje – In Search of Lost Time

— Psychoïd – Thrash Impact (Reissue)

— Psychosomatic – The Invisible Prison

— Radiant Knife – The Body

— Radioactive Man & Ben Pest – Old Tight Selektah EP

— Rebelmatic – Ghost in the Shadows

— The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus – The Emergency EP

— Red Sammy – That Raging Heart

— Rena Strober and Friends – Imagine That! The Sesame Street Music of Joe Raposo & Jeff Moss

— Renegade Connection – Renegade Connection

— Ricky Reed – The Room

— Rome – The Lone Furrow

— Royal Forest – Waiting Drum

— Ruston Kelly – Shape & Destroy

— Ryan Hemsworth – Pout EP

— Sadhayena – Mist of Fury

— Sam Fischer – Homework

— Samia – The Baby

— santpoort – loon society EP

— Sarah Walk – Another Me

— The Score – Carry On

— The Sea The Sea – Stumbling Hall

— Seether – Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum

–– Self-Inflicted – Self-Inflicted EP

— Seth MacFarlane – Great Songs From Stage & Screen

— Sevdaliza – Shabrang

— Sheenjek – Unclever

— Silentium – Motiva

— Sister. – Soft Spot EP

— Slight Of – Other People

— Slomosa – Slomosa

— Smash Into Pieces – Arcadia

— Sophie Hunger – Halluzinationen

— Soulcaster – Maelstrom of Death and Steel

— SpaceAcre – Overthrown EP

— Spook the Horses – Empty Body

— Standards – Fruit Salad

— Stranded By Choice – Lost By Design

— Suburban Living – How To Be Human

— Svederna – Härd

— SVNT – Spring In Blue

— Tarrus Riley – Healing

— Tim Bowness – Late Night Laments

— Toni Braxton – Spell My Name

— Toots and the Maytals – Got to Be Tough

— Triathlon – Sleep Cycle EP

— TSATTHOGGUA – Hallelujah Messiah

— Tulkas – The Beginning of the End EP

— Turtle Skull – Monoliths

— Ulver – Flowers of Evil

— Upcdownc – Score

— Válvera – Cycle of Disaster

— Vanishing Point – Dead Elysium

— Various Artists – At Home with the Kids

— Various Artists – Back To Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music

— Various Artists – Bill & Ted Face The Music: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

— Venomous Concept – Politics Versus The Erection

— Veritas – Threads of Fatality

— Walter Trout – Ordinary Madness

— Washington – Batflowers

— West/Step – Peace Material

— Westside Gunn – Who Made the Sunshine

— Widowspeak – Plum

— Woo Me – From A View

— Wood & Wire – No Matter Where It Goes From Here

— Your Sister is a Werewolf – Captain Video

— Yung Bleu – Bleu Vandross 3

— Zephaniah OHora – Listening to the Music

