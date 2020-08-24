The Night Thread of FloJo (8/24)

It’s a little sad we didn’t have an Olympics this year. It’s a great time to pay attention to sports that typically no one pays attention to. For example, I remain impressed by those fellows that can run the 10,000 meters. There are people in this world that can run 6 miles in less than 27 minutes? That’s insane!

Florence Griffith Joyner Smashes the 100M Record July 25, 1988 X 36900 credit: Andy Hayt – staff

The Olympics are full of phenomenal athletes. One such was Florence Griffith Joyner, a.k.a. “FloJo”, a.k.a. “The Fastest Woman in the World.” Her records set in 1988 for both the 100m and the 200m still stand.

Of course, the thing that we remember her for is that dang leotard with the one leg. It’s a hell of a fashion statement that I don’t think anyone else in the world can pull off. Not even Beyonce.

