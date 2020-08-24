Tilda: The Finals

Due to circumstances WAY out of my control, I was in Pennsylvania a full week longer than expected. My friend whom I was visiting for his birthday was shot by a co-worker, on his birthday. Needless to say, Tilda and anything else has been put on the wayside. (He is better, and returned home to day. His assailant is in prison.)

And how was your week?

So, quickly, to get this down and over with, we are at the finals for Tilda Swinton.

Constantine took a bite out of Only Lovers Left Alive 25 – 19, while Snowpiercer checked out The Grand Budapest Hotel 29 – 18. So how will we rank our Top 4 Favorite Tilda Swinton movies?

Let’s find out, and get this bizarre month over with it.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...