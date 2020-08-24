Jeopardy! recap for Aug. 24, 2020 – encore from Apr. 13, 2020

Here are today’s contestants as we start round two of the College Championship:

Tyler, a senior at Indiana U., presented a policy paper to the European Union;

Kayla, a sophomore at U. of Florida, took a class in Kafka; and

Beni, a freshman at Northwestern, plays bar trivia against older people.

Tyler quickly found both DDs in DJ to go from last to first, but Beni got the lead back going into FJ with $20,600 vs. $16,400 for Tyler and $13,000 for Kayla.

DD1, $800 – CROSSWORD CLUES “P” – Stolen, like the “Letter” in an Edgar Allan Poe story (9) (Beni won $4,000 from his leading score of $5,200.)

DD2, $2,000 – THE ENGLISH BILL OF RIGHTS – The Bill required parliaments to be held frequently “for redress of all” these complaints–sounds familiar! (On the first clue of DJ, Tyler won $2,200 on a true DD vs. $10,600 for Beni.)

DD3, $2,000 – ROADS SCHOLAR – At one end of Grafton Street in this European capital city is St. Stephen’s Green; at the other, you’ll find Trinity College (Tyler won $3,200 from his score of $6,800 vs. $8,200 for Beni.)

FJ – RELIGIOUS WORDS – This word for a concept in Eastern religions comes from Latin roots for “made in flesh” & “again”

Tyler and Kayla were correct on FJ while shockingly Beni missed, so Tyler moves on to the two-day final, doubling to $32,800.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue, no one knew the instrumental pieces played before operas are overtures.

One more thing: The part where the players started to walk off the stage immediately after FJ, only to scramble back to their podiums to chat with Alex was pretty adorable.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is purloined? DD2 – What are grievances? DD3 – What is Dublin? FJ – What is reincarnation?

