Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 11

Group 9 & 10 Results

Spoiler

Group 9

85.71% Luigi’s Mansion Main Theme
66.67% Final Fantasy X Fanfare
61.90% Katamari Damacy Lonely Rolling Star
61.90% Final Fantasy X-2 Memories of Lightwaves
52.38% Mario Kart: Double Dash Sherbet Land
52.38% Mario Power Tennis Peach Dome Court- Exhibition
52.38% Zone of the Enders Flowing Destiny (Ending Theme 1)
47.62% Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire Slateport City
42.86% Silent Hill 4 Tender Sugar
42.86% Guilty Gear XX Grace
38.10% Shadow Hearts Covenant Astaroth
38.10% Freedom Force Wanted: The Minuteman
38.10% Super Smash Bros. Melee Final Destination
38.10% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Quatera Woods
33.33% Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean Limpidly Flow
33.33% Quantum Redshift Mount Grauen 2
33.33% The Urbz: Sims in the City Shabbaduwa
28.57% Tales of Symphonia Raine: Relical Mode!
28.57% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Menu Theme
28.57% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Black Ark Unveiled
28.57% .hack//Infection Skeith
28.57% Pikmin Today’s Results
28.57% Mega Man Zero 2 Gravity (Power Room – Phoenix Magnion’s Stage)
23.81% Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour Intro Movie
23.81% Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Healing Power of the Psalms ~ Friar’s Determination
23.81% Runescape Scape Main
19.05% Mario Power Tennis Delfino Plaza Court- Exhibition
19.05% Icewind Dale II Arrival at the Docks
14.29% Freedom Force History Lesson
14.29% Icewind Dale II Main Theme
14.29% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Debriefing
9.52% Shadowbane Eye of the Storm

Holy shit lol. I’m not sure any song’s gonna top 85.7%; Luigi’s Mansion – Main Theme was just 3 voters shy of a clean sweep.

Group 10

50.00% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Windfall Island
45.45% Super Smash Bros. Melee Jungle Japes
40.91% Final Fantasy X-2 Nagi Heigen
40.91% Super Smash Bros. Melee Mother
36.36% Metroid Prime Vs. Metroid Prime (Core)
36.36% Tsugunai: Atonement The Devil
36.36% Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse Battle of Elsa
31.82% Golden Sun Sanctum of Sol
31.82% Gurumin The Phantom World
31.82% Kingdom Hearts Kairi
31.82% Guilty Gear XX Blue Water Blue Sky
31.82% Astro Boy Omega Factor Stage Select
27.27% Golden Sun Venus Lighthouse
27.27% Knights of the Old Republic Rakata Ancient Ruins
27.27% Gitaroo Man Twisted Reality
27.27% Unlimited SaGa Overture (2ch Mix Version)
22.73% Phantom Brave Friend
22.73% Technictix 62-1
22.73% Shenmue II The Path to Destiny
22.73% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Sensei’s Theme
22.73% Dynasty Warriors 4 Straight Ahead
22.73% Unlimited SaGa Laura’s Theme
22.73% Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django Solar Boy Django
18.18% Parappa The Rapper 2 Romantic Love
18.18% The Urbz: Sims in the City Shake and Dance
13.64% Unlimited SaGa To the Great Aim
13.64% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Battle in the Skies (Ride Of The Valkyries)
13.64% Ever 17: The Out of Infinity Karma
13.64% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Green Earth
13.64% Final Fantasy XI Metalworks
9.09% Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal Robots of the Galaxy
9.09% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Charred Forest

A lighter group, overall, but we can always count on Nintendo and Final Fantasy in a pinch.

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

21.74% The Urbz: Sims in the City Na Na Lae
21.74% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater The Sorrow ~ Everlasting Fight
21.74% Xenosaga Episode I The Miracle
21.74% Lifeline PD24 P1
20.83% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Freedom to Decide
19.23% Freedom Force City of Darkness
19.05% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Shed Your Travails
19.05% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Fission Mailed
19.05% Samurai Warriors Honnoji
19.05% Mario Power Tennis Delfino Plaza Court- Exhibition
19.05% Icewind Dale II Arrival at the Docks
18.52% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Temple of Freedon Nadd
18.52% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Recovery Spring
18.52% Tales of Rebirth Desperate Battle
18.18% Final Fantasy XI Pso’Xja (CoP)
18.18% World of Warcraft Ironforge
18.18% SiRen The Buster- 33 People Massacred
18.18% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Core
18.18% Halo: Combat Evolved Suite Autumn
18.18% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Mirror of Galadriel
18.18% Parappa The Rapper 2 Romantic Love
18.18% The Urbz: Sims in the City Shake and Dance
17.39% Mega Man Zero Intermission
17.39% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Onu-Koro
17.39% Tales of Symphonia Palmacosta: Harbor Town
17.39% Final Fantasy XI Dash de Chocobo (RotZ)
17.39% Sonic Adventure 2 Cooperation…for Cannon’s Core ver.2
17.39% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Cablecar and Ko-Koro Temple
17.39% Devil May Cry Statue Of Time
17.39% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Rust Color
17.39% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Secret Academy / Atris
16.67% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Darth Traya
16.67% Jak 3 Monk Glider
16.67% Runescape Expanse
16.67% Illbleed The Park
15.38% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Sith Academy
15.38% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Halls of Stone
14.29% Neverwinter Nights Aribeth de Tylmarande
14.29% Freedom Force History Lesson
14.29% Icewind Dale II Main Theme
14.29% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Debriefing
13.64% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Kreia and the Dark Side
13.64% Halo 2 3rd Movement of the Odyssey
13.64% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Jedi Enclave Sublevel
13.64% Unlimited SaGa To the Great Aim
13.64% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Battle in the Skies (Ride Of The Valkyries)
13.64% Ever 17: The Out of Infinity Karma
13.64% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Green Earth
13.64% Final Fantasy XI Metalworks
13.04% Mega Man Zero 3 Scrapped Beat (Boss Theme)
13.04% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords End Credits
13.04% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Drums in the Deep
13.04% Runescape Fanfare
11.11% Beyond Good & Evil Channels
11.11% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Withywindle Path
9.52% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Po-Wahi
9.52% Shadowbane Eye of the Storm
9.09% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Telosian Underground Base
9.09% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Bag End
9.09% Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal Robots of the Galaxy
9.09% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Charred Forest
8.33% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game The Legend Of Mata Nui
7.69% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II The Old Fusa Path
7.41% Jak 3 Spargus City

We’re officially deep enough for songs to start getting cut! At this point any song that doesn’t get at least 21.74% is gonna miss the top 256. Expect this number to climb pretty significantly over the rest of the tournament.

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 11 will be active until Tuesday August 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 11 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 11 is open until Tuesday August 25th at 10:00PM Pacific