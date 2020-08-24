Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 11

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 9 & 10 Results
Group 9
|85.71%
|Luigi’s Mansion
|Main Theme
|66.67%
|Final Fantasy X
|Fanfare
|61.90%
|Katamari Damacy
|Lonely Rolling Star
|61.90%
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Memories of Lightwaves
|52.38%
|Mario Kart: Double Dash
|Sherbet Land
|52.38%
|Mario Power Tennis
|Peach Dome Court- Exhibition
|52.38%
|Zone of the Enders
|Flowing Destiny (Ending Theme 1)
|47.62%
|Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire
|Slateport City
|42.86%
|Silent Hill 4
|Tender Sugar
|42.86%
|Guilty Gear XX
|Grace
|38.10%
|Shadow Hearts Covenant
|Astaroth
|38.10%
|Freedom Force
|Wanted: The Minuteman
|38.10%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Final Destination
|38.10%
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|Quatera Woods
|33.33%
|Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean
|Limpidly Flow
|33.33%
|Quantum Redshift
|Mount Grauen 2
|33.33%
|The Urbz: Sims in the City
|Shabbaduwa
|28.57%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Raine: Relical Mode!
|28.57%
|Feel the Magic: XY/XX
|Menu Theme
|28.57%
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|Black Ark Unveiled
|28.57%
|.hack//Infection
|Skeith
|28.57%
|Pikmin
|Today’s Results
|28.57%
|Mega Man Zero 2
|Gravity (Power Room – Phoenix Magnion’s Stage)
|23.81%
|Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour
|Intro Movie
|23.81%
|Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
|Healing Power of the Psalms ~ Friar’s Determination
|23.81%
|Runescape
|Scape Main
|19.05%
|Mario Power Tennis
|Delfino Plaza Court- Exhibition
|19.05%
|Icewind Dale II
|Arrival at the Docks
|14.29%
|Freedom Force
|History Lesson
|14.29%
|Icewind Dale II
|Main Theme
|14.29%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Debriefing
|9.52%
|Shadowbane
|Eye of the Storm
Holy shit lol. I’m not sure any song’s gonna top 85.7%; Luigi’s Mansion – Main Theme was just 3 voters shy of a clean sweep.
Group 10
|50.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Windfall Island
|45.45%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Jungle Japes
|40.91%
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Nagi Heigen
|40.91%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Mother
|36.36%
|Metroid Prime
|Vs. Metroid Prime (Core)
|36.36%
|Tsugunai: Atonement
|The Devil
|36.36%
|Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse
|Battle of Elsa
|31.82%
|Golden Sun
|Sanctum of Sol
|31.82%
|Gurumin
|The Phantom World
|31.82%
|Kingdom Hearts
|Kairi
|31.82%
|Guilty Gear XX
|Blue Water Blue Sky
|31.82%
|Astro Boy Omega Factor
|Stage Select
|27.27%
|Golden Sun
|Venus Lighthouse
|27.27%
|Knights of the Old Republic
|Rakata Ancient Ruins
|27.27%
|Gitaroo Man
|Twisted Reality
|27.27%
|Unlimited SaGa
|Overture (2ch Mix Version)
|22.73%
|Phantom Brave
|Friend
|22.73%
|Technictix
|62-1
|22.73%
|Shenmue II
|The Path to Destiny
|22.73%
|Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising
|Sensei’s Theme
|22.73%
|Dynasty Warriors 4
|Straight Ahead
|22.73%
|Unlimited SaGa
|Laura’s Theme
|22.73%
|Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django
|Solar Boy Django
|18.18%
|Parappa The Rapper 2
|Romantic Love
|18.18%
|The Urbz: Sims in the City
|Shake and Dance
|13.64%
|Unlimited SaGa
|To the Great Aim
|13.64%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|Battle in the Skies (Ride Of The Valkyries)
|13.64%
|Ever 17: The Out of Infinity
|Karma
|13.64%
|Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising
|Green Earth
|13.64%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Metalworks
|9.09%
|Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
|Robots of the Galaxy
|9.09%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|Charred Forest
A lighter group, overall, but we can always count on Nintendo and Final Fantasy in a pinch.
Newly Eliminated 1
|21.74%
|The Urbz: Sims in the City
|Na Na Lae
|21.74%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|The Sorrow ~ Everlasting Fight
|21.74%
|Xenosaga Episode I
|The Miracle
|21.74%
|Lifeline
|PD24 P1
|20.83%
|Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
|Freedom to Decide
|19.23%
|Freedom Force
|City of Darkness
|19.05%
|The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
|Shed Your Travails
|19.05%
|Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
|Fission Mailed
|19.05%
|Samurai Warriors
|Honnoji
|19.05%
|Mario Power Tennis
|Delfino Plaza Court- Exhibition
|19.05%
|Icewind Dale II
|Arrival at the Docks
|18.52%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|The Temple of Freedon Nadd
|18.52%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Recovery Spring
|18.52%
|Tales of Rebirth
|Desperate Battle
|18.18%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Pso’Xja (CoP)
|18.18%
|World of Warcraft
|Ironforge
|18.18%
|SiRen
|The Buster- 33 People Massacred
|18.18%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|The Core
|18.18%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Suite Autumn
|18.18%
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|The Mirror of Galadriel
|18.18%
|Parappa The Rapper 2
|Romantic Love
|18.18%
|The Urbz: Sims in the City
|Shake and Dance
|17.39%
|Mega Man Zero
|Intermission
|17.39%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|Onu-Koro
|17.39%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Palmacosta: Harbor Town
|17.39%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Dash de Chocobo (RotZ)
|17.39%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Cooperation…for Cannon’s Core ver.2
|17.39%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|Cablecar and Ko-Koro Temple
|17.39%
|Devil May Cry
|Statue Of Time
|17.39%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Rust Color
|17.39%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|The Secret Academy / Atris
|16.67%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Darth Traya
|16.67%
|Jak 3
|Monk Glider
|16.67%
|Runescape
|Expanse
|16.67%
|Illbleed
|The Park
|15.38%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|The Sith Academy
|15.38%
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|Halls of Stone
|14.29%
|Neverwinter Nights
|Aribeth de Tylmarande
|14.29%
|Freedom Force
|History Lesson
|14.29%
|Icewind Dale II
|Main Theme
|14.29%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Debriefing
|13.64%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Kreia and the Dark Side
|13.64%
|Halo 2
|3rd Movement of the Odyssey
|13.64%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Jedi Enclave Sublevel
|13.64%
|Unlimited SaGa
|To the Great Aim
|13.64%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|Battle in the Skies (Ride Of The Valkyries)
|13.64%
|Ever 17: The Out of Infinity
|Karma
|13.64%
|Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising
|Green Earth
|13.64%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Metalworks
|13.04%
|Mega Man Zero 3
|Scrapped Beat (Boss Theme)
|13.04%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|End Credits
|13.04%
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|Drums in the Deep
|13.04%
|Runescape
|Fanfare
|11.11%
|Beyond Good & Evil
|Channels
|11.11%
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|Withywindle Path
|9.52%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II
|Po-Wahi
|9.52%
|Shadowbane
|Eye of the Storm
|9.09%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Telosian Underground Base
|9.09%
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|Bag End
|9.09%
|Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
|Robots of the Galaxy
|9.09%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|Charred Forest
|8.33%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|The Legend Of Mata Nui
|7.69%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II
|The Old Fusa Path
|7.41%
|Jak 3
|Spargus City
We’re officially deep enough for songs to start getting cut! At this point any song that doesn’t get at least 21.74% is gonna miss the top 256. Expect this number to climb pretty significantly over the rest of the tournament.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 11 will be active until Tuesday August 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 11 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 11 is open until Tuesday August 25th at 10:00PM Pacific