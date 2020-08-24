Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 11

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 9 & 10 Results

Spoiler Group 9 85.71% Luigi’s Mansion Main Theme 66.67% Final Fantasy X Fanfare 61.90% Katamari Damacy Lonely Rolling Star 61.90% Final Fantasy X-2 Memories of Lightwaves 52.38% Mario Kart: Double Dash Sherbet Land 52.38% Mario Power Tennis Peach Dome Court- Exhibition 52.38% Zone of the Enders Flowing Destiny (Ending Theme 1) 47.62% Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire Slateport City 42.86% Silent Hill 4 Tender Sugar 42.86% Guilty Gear XX Grace 38.10% Shadow Hearts Covenant Astaroth 38.10% Freedom Force Wanted: The Minuteman 38.10% Super Smash Bros. Melee Final Destination 38.10% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Quatera Woods 33.33% Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean Limpidly Flow 33.33% Quantum Redshift Mount Grauen 2 33.33% The Urbz: Sims in the City Shabbaduwa 28.57% Tales of Symphonia Raine: Relical Mode! 28.57% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Menu Theme 28.57% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Black Ark Unveiled 28.57% .hack//Infection Skeith 28.57% Pikmin Today’s Results 28.57% Mega Man Zero 2 Gravity (Power Room – Phoenix Magnion’s Stage) 23.81% Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour Intro Movie 23.81% Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Healing Power of the Psalms ~ Friar’s Determination 23.81% Runescape Scape Main 19.05% Mario Power Tennis Delfino Plaza Court- Exhibition 19.05% Icewind Dale II Arrival at the Docks 14.29% Freedom Force History Lesson 14.29% Icewind Dale II Main Theme 14.29% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Debriefing 9.52% Shadowbane Eye of the Storm Holy shit lol. I’m not sure any song’s gonna top 85.7%; Luigi’s Mansion – Main Theme was just 3 voters shy of a clean sweep. Group 10 50.00% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Windfall Island 45.45% Super Smash Bros. Melee Jungle Japes 40.91% Final Fantasy X-2 Nagi Heigen 40.91% Super Smash Bros. Melee Mother 36.36% Metroid Prime Vs. Metroid Prime (Core) 36.36% Tsugunai: Atonement The Devil 36.36% Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse Battle of Elsa 31.82% Golden Sun Sanctum of Sol 31.82% Gurumin The Phantom World 31.82% Kingdom Hearts Kairi 31.82% Guilty Gear XX Blue Water Blue Sky 31.82% Astro Boy Omega Factor Stage Select 27.27% Golden Sun Venus Lighthouse 27.27% Knights of the Old Republic Rakata Ancient Ruins 27.27% Gitaroo Man Twisted Reality 27.27% Unlimited SaGa Overture (2ch Mix Version) 22.73% Phantom Brave Friend 22.73% Technictix 62-1 22.73% Shenmue II The Path to Destiny 22.73% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Sensei’s Theme 22.73% Dynasty Warriors 4 Straight Ahead 22.73% Unlimited SaGa Laura’s Theme 22.73% Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django Solar Boy Django 18.18% Parappa The Rapper 2 Romantic Love 18.18% The Urbz: Sims in the City Shake and Dance 13.64% Unlimited SaGa To the Great Aim 13.64% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Battle in the Skies (Ride Of The Valkyries) 13.64% Ever 17: The Out of Infinity Karma 13.64% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Green Earth 13.64% Final Fantasy XI Metalworks 9.09% Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal Robots of the Galaxy 9.09% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Charred Forest A lighter group, overall, but we can always count on Nintendo and Final Fantasy in a pinch. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 21.74% The Urbz: Sims in the City Na Na Lae 21.74% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater The Sorrow ~ Everlasting Fight 21.74% Xenosaga Episode I The Miracle 21.74% Lifeline PD24 P1 20.83% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Freedom to Decide 19.23% Freedom Force City of Darkness 19.05% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Shed Your Travails 19.05% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Fission Mailed 19.05% Samurai Warriors Honnoji 19.05% Mario Power Tennis Delfino Plaza Court- Exhibition 19.05% Icewind Dale II Arrival at the Docks 18.52% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Temple of Freedon Nadd 18.52% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Recovery Spring 18.52% Tales of Rebirth Desperate Battle 18.18% Final Fantasy XI Pso’Xja (CoP) 18.18% World of Warcraft Ironforge 18.18% SiRen The Buster- 33 People Massacred 18.18% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Core 18.18% Halo: Combat Evolved Suite Autumn 18.18% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Mirror of Galadriel 18.18% Parappa The Rapper 2 Romantic Love 18.18% The Urbz: Sims in the City Shake and Dance 17.39% Mega Man Zero Intermission 17.39% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Onu-Koro 17.39% Tales of Symphonia Palmacosta: Harbor Town 17.39% Final Fantasy XI Dash de Chocobo (RotZ) 17.39% Sonic Adventure 2 Cooperation…for Cannon’s Core ver.2 17.39% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Cablecar and Ko-Koro Temple 17.39% Devil May Cry Statue Of Time 17.39% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Rust Color 17.39% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Secret Academy / Atris 16.67% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Darth Traya 16.67% Jak 3 Monk Glider 16.67% Runescape Expanse 16.67% Illbleed The Park 15.38% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Sith Academy 15.38% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Halls of Stone 14.29% Neverwinter Nights Aribeth de Tylmarande 14.29% Freedom Force History Lesson 14.29% Icewind Dale II Main Theme 14.29% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Debriefing 13.64% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Kreia and the Dark Side 13.64% Halo 2 3rd Movement of the Odyssey 13.64% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Jedi Enclave Sublevel 13.64% Unlimited SaGa To the Great Aim 13.64% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Battle in the Skies (Ride Of The Valkyries) 13.64% Ever 17: The Out of Infinity Karma 13.64% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Green Earth 13.64% Final Fantasy XI Metalworks 13.04% Mega Man Zero 3 Scrapped Beat (Boss Theme) 13.04% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords End Credits 13.04% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Drums in the Deep 13.04% Runescape Fanfare 11.11% Beyond Good & Evil Channels 11.11% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Withywindle Path 9.52% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Po-Wahi 9.52% Shadowbane Eye of the Storm 9.09% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Telosian Underground Base 9.09% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Bag End 9.09% Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal Robots of the Galaxy 9.09% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Charred Forest 8.33% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game The Legend Of Mata Nui 7.69% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II The Old Fusa Path 7.41% Jak 3 Spargus City We’re officially deep enough for songs to start getting cut! At this point any song that doesn’t get at least 21.74% is gonna miss the top 256. Expect this number to climb pretty significantly over the rest of the tournament. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 11 will be active until Tuesday August 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 11 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 11 is open until Tuesday August 25th at 10:00PM Pacific

