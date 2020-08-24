Albums By The Year: 1999

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
Here we go again —
Tori Amos – To Venus And Back
Sigúr Ros – Ágætis byrjun
TLC – Fanmail
Robyn – My Truth
Moby – Play
At The Drive-In – Vaya
Planes Mistaken For Stars – Planes Mistaken For Stars
Stereolab – Cobra And Phases Group Play Voltage In The Milky Night
Stone Temple Pilots – No. 4
Collective Soul – Dosage
Rage Against The Machine – The Battle Of Los Angeles
Dido – No Angel
Eminem – The Slim Shady LP
Foo Fighters – There Is Nothing Left To Lose
Counting Crows – This Desert Life