Albums By The Year: 1999

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

This week, we are listing as though t’were 1999. Perhaps it will be helpful to point out that we’ve kind of already done something like this before. Here we go again —

999 Tori Amos – To Venus And Back

Sigúr Ros – Ágætis byrjun

TLC – Fanmail

Robyn – My Truth

Moby – Play

At The Drive-In – Vaya

Planes Mistaken For Stars – Planes Mistaken For Stars

Stereolab – Cobra And Phases Group Play Voltage In The Milky Night

Stone Temple Pilots – No. 4

Collective Soul – Dosage

Rage Against The Machine – The Battle Of Los Angeles

Dido – No Angel

Eminem – The Slim Shady LP

Foo Fighters – There Is Nothing Left To Lose

Counting Crows – This Desert Life [collapse]

