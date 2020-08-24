The Day Thread Visits Where the Desert Meets the Sea

The southwestern coast of Africa is home to Namibia, one of Africa’s largest and least-densely populated countries, home to just 2.5 million people spread over more than 800,000 square kilometres. Namibia is also home to the desert from which it takes it’s name, the Namib, which stretches from Angola through to South Africa, and essentially makes up the entirety of Namibia’s westernmost territory.

One of the things that makes the Namib notable is the fact that it extends all the way to the coast, creating a memorable and striking contrast between the arid landscape and the vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean. The northern half of this coastline is known as the Skeleton Coast, a reference to both the whaling industry that was once based there, and the rocky shoals and dense fog banks along it’s shores which have caused it to become littered with shipwrecks. Due to winds that steadily blow sand towards the sea, some of these wrecks now lie well inland from the ocean, such as the Eduard Bohlen, which ran aground in 1909 and now rests in the midst of a dune.

There’s more to the Namib than just the coast, though, as the desert is also home to some impressive salt pans and dunes, such as the dried-out forest surrounded by some of the world’s highest sand dunes, at Deadvlei.

I hope you enjoyed reading a bit about one of the world’s most fascinating places. Have a great day!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...