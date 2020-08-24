Recipe Exchange: Beans

Today’s Recipe Exchange is all about the magical fruit! Beans aren’t just good for making your ass trumpet or as an even trade for your beloved cow. There’s so much variety in the bean family, the recipe potential is almost limitless. So, crack open those family cookbooks and give us your best preparation for Beans.

Is it a side? Is it a chili? Is it a holiday dish? Is it a soup? Are they refried, boiled, or roasted? Got a favorite bean? Do you wave your flag for black beans, a classic green, or are you more of a pinto or kidney booster?

As always, when posting your recipe, please clearly delineate the ingredient list, the directions, and any other helpful notes you might have. Here’s a couple to get you started:

Cuban-Style Black Beans

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups minced sweet yellow onion (about 1 large onion)

1/2 green bell pepper

6 cloves garlic

1/4 jalapeño pepper

2 tablespoons salted butter (substitute olive oil for vegan)

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 15-ounce cans black beans (or 3 cups cooked black beans)

1 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoons oregano

1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt

Fresh cilantro, for a garnish

1 cup dry white or brown long grain rice, to serve

Directions :

1) Prepare the rice. While it’s cooking, mince the onion, green pepper, and garlic. Remove the ribs and seeds from the jalapeño pepper and mince that, as well.

2) Use a strainer to drain the black beans over a glass measuring cup, reserving the can liquid. (No need to rinse.)

3) In a large skillet, heat the butter and olive oil over medium high heat. Once melted, add the onion, bell pepper, jalapeño pepper, and garlic. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until the onions are translucent and lightly browned.

4) Add the beans, cumin, oregano, and kosher salt and stir to combine. Add 1/2 cup of the liquid from the black beans. Simmer 15 minutes until beans are tender.

5) Chop the cilantro for the garnish. Serve the black beans warm with rice and garnish with chopped cilantro.

Notes

-If you want a meatier side, I believe cubed ham would be a tasty addition.

-Cilantro is not a traditional Cuban garnish. I think the recipe writers just wanted to add it for some color and flavor.

Lemon-Pepper Green Beans

Ingredients :

2 pounds green beans, ends trimmed

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons butter

2 large garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon lemon zest

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions :

1) Blanch the green beans in a large stock pot of well-salted boiling water until bright green in color and tender crisp, roughly 2 minutes. Drain and shock in a bowl of ice water to stop from cooking.

2) Heat a large heavy skillet over medium heat. Add the oil and the butter.

3) When the fats are melted and hot, add the garlic and red pepper flakes and saute until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

4) Add the beans and continue to saute until coated in the butter and heated through, about 5 minutes.

5) Add lemon zest and season with salt and pepper.

Notes :

-2 cloves garlic is the original recipe instruction. History tells me that I should usually at least double that suggestion, but 2 cloves would be the minimum.

