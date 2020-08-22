AVoCADo GamesCast #67: Slender Yoshi

Hey Gameocados! In this episode of the GamesCast, we chat about what we’ve been playing lately, open-world games, Ubisoft’s and Microsoft’s July press conferences, and the Nintendo Gigaleak.

You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above, or you can subscribe on iTunes, on Google Play, or directly to our podcast feed. You can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

2:40 – What We’ve Been Playing

44:10 – Ubisoft

1:15:50 – Microsoft, Part 1

1:38:55 – Nintendo Gigaleak

1:54:10 – Microsoft, Part 2

1:59:00 – Conclusion

(Content warning for discussions of harassment and abuse)

