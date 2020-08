I will never be over the Calamari, nor should you! Imagine if you will that each Avocado member is a delegate for whatever the hell sort of elections we would have (dickbutt would win). Imagine the ridiculous representations, the zoom backgrounds, the appetizers and all. It might be a nice breather from this hellhole that is US politics. Will be back next week with a summary of a dumpster fire that was the RNC.

