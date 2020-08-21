X-Men the Arcade Game Night Thread

One of my favorite arcade games growing up was Konami’s X-Men.

The game was released on February 12, 1992 and the plot of the game and the character designs are based on the X-Men cartoon Pryde of the X-Men.

The X-Men have to try and defeat their nemesis Magneto, but his Brotherhood of Evil Mutants try to prevent that from happening.

X-Men Arcade was released as a game playable on IOS devices back in the early 2010s.

My favorite X-Men character to play as was Colossus.

He would armor up and this change in form would hurt the Sentinels and Alligatormen.

Have you ever played this arcade game and if so, which X-Man (or X-Woman) did you choose to play as /which one was your overall favorite?

Have a X-citing Friday evening and enjoy the weekend!

