We Are Number One (But It’s Werewolf) Day 4: Be careful not to make a sound!

Dicentra has been eliminated. Dicentra was the Detective. Today is Kill or Be Killed. If Town fails to eliminate a wolf today, the wolves will have a majority and win the game.
Rules and Roles:
This game is designed for newcomers, with simpler rules, and with priority given to people who haven’t played before or haven’t played in a long time.
In this game, there will be:
- 7 Creepy Rubber Puppet-Men – Vanilla Town, no special powers.
- 1 Energetic Pink-Haired Young Girl – Detective, Investigates a player each night phase to determine their alignment.
- 4 Strong-Chinned Supervillains – Vanilla Wolves, share a private chat room to scheme against the town.
The game is divided into Day and Night phases. During the Day, all players will meet in a designated thread which I will post here in the Avocado. By the end of the day, decide on a player (or none) to string up in the town square. During the night, wolves will secretly meet in another thread to determine a player to kill, and the cop will submit a name in their own private chat thread to investigate.
Town’s goal is to eliminate the wolves. The Wolves’ goal is to eliminate town. With 12 players, and 2 deaths per day, this game should not go longer than six Day/Night cycles. You should expect to post at least half a dozen comments in each day thread; it’s only fun if everyone participates.
PLAYERS
- Dramus18
- Lord Stoneheart
- Pliny Pliny Frescobaldi
- Overcat
- Mayor Milford Meanswell
- Smallestcutepotato
Dave Killsock Narrowstrife Dicentra The Hayes Code Hoho Undead Possum Captain Video
Backups
- Side Character
- Mr.ImMyOwnGrampa
- Spooky, killer of men
- forget_it_jake
- Wasp
Twilight will be at Midnight EST on Friday Night/Saturday Morning. At twilight the player with the highest number of votes will be eliminated. On a tie, a randomly-chosen player from the entire group will be eliminated, and no further discussion will be allowed.