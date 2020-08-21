Job Rants Thread – 8/21/2020 – Working From Home XXII: It’s My Party…

…And I can half-ass it if I want to, Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

Not much to say this week, as, while you’re reading this, I’m celebrating my birthday. Yay. (Well, technically it was Wednesday, but I took some extra days off) In addition to ranting you’re encouraged to enjoy some cake, or something cake-adjacent, and let fly! As for me, I think I’ll put some pants on and enjoy what sun we have for the next few months. Or binge the new season of Lucifer. Or both. After all, it is my birthday. Come join me, after work, why don’t you? I’ll likely be here all day.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: The Birthday Song is now in the public domain. So, uh, if you felt like singing it for…Whatever reason, don’t be shy.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...