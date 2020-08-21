Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 10

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 8 Results

Spoiler

52.17% Advance Wars Sturm’s Theme
43.48% Baldr Force EXE Face of Fact
43.48% Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django Attack
43.48% Dynasty Warriors 4 Eve
43.48% Suikoden III Exceeding Love
39.13% Tekken 4 Bit Crusher
39.13% Final Fantasy XI Gustaberg
39.13% Super Smash Bros. Melee Mother 2
39.13% Shadow Hearts Shadow Hearts
39.13% Wild Arms Alter Code: F War Demon
39.13% Sonic Adventure 2 Lovely Gate 3…for Egg Quarters
34.78% Gurumin Sight of Silence
34.78% Tales of Symphonia Ozette: Deepest Woods
34.78% Animal Crossing Title
30.43% Fire Emblem An Unexpected Caller
30.43% Asphalt: Urban GT Evolution Mode
30.43% Wild Arms Alter Code: F The Demon Tower That Pierces The Heavens
30.43% Mister Mosquito Boss 3 (Stage 5)
30.43% Final Fantasy XI Elvaan Female
26.09% Knights of the Old Republic Bastila Shan’s Theme
26.09% Super Mario Sunshine Ricco Harbor
26.09% Sonic Battle Title Screen
26.09% Samurai Warriors Anegawa
21.74% Xenosaga Episode I The Miracle
21.74% Lifeline PD24 P1
17.39% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Onu-Koro
17.39% Tales of Symphonia Palmacosta: Harbor Town
17.39% Final Fantasy XI Dash de Chocobo (RotZ)
17.39% Sonic Adventure 2 Cooperation…for Cannon’s Core ver.2
17.39% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Cablecar and Ko-Koro Temple
13.04% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Drums in the Deep
13.04% Runescape Fanfare

Wow, the GBA continues to see unexpected success, with Sturm’s Theme from Advance Wars taking the top spot this time. We also have a lot of songs sitting at 39.13%; if my prediction of a bubble number around 40% holds, this means a lot of songs that are going to be sweating things out down the stretch.

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 321. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.2 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 10 will be active until Sunday August 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 9 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 10 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 10 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Spoiler

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Or listen to every nominee here

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 10 is open until Sunday August 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific