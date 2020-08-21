Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 10

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 8 Results
|52.17%
|Advance Wars
|Sturm’s Theme
|43.48%
|Baldr Force EXE
|Face of Fact
|43.48%
|Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django
|Attack
|43.48%
|Dynasty Warriors 4
|Eve
|43.48%
|Suikoden III
|Exceeding Love
|39.13%
|Tekken 4
|Bit Crusher
|39.13%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Gustaberg
|39.13%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Mother 2
|39.13%
|Shadow Hearts
|Shadow Hearts
|39.13%
|Wild Arms Alter Code: F
|War Demon
|39.13%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Lovely Gate 3…for Egg Quarters
|34.78%
|Gurumin
|Sight of Silence
|34.78%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Ozette: Deepest Woods
|34.78%
|Animal Crossing
|Title
|30.43%
|Fire Emblem
|An Unexpected Caller
|30.43%
|Asphalt: Urban GT
|Evolution Mode
|30.43%
|Wild Arms Alter Code: F
|The Demon Tower That Pierces The Heavens
|30.43%
|Mister Mosquito
|Boss 3 (Stage 5)
|30.43%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Elvaan Female
|26.09%
|Knights of the Old Republic
|Bastila Shan’s Theme
|26.09%
|Super Mario Sunshine
|Ricco Harbor
|26.09%
|Sonic Battle
|Title Screen
|26.09%
|Samurai Warriors
|Anegawa
|21.74%
|Xenosaga Episode I
|The Miracle
|21.74%
|Lifeline
|PD24 P1
|17.39%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|Onu-Koro
|17.39%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Palmacosta: Harbor Town
|17.39%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Dash de Chocobo (RotZ)
|17.39%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Cooperation…for Cannon’s Core ver.2
|17.39%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|Cablecar and Ko-Koro Temple
|13.04%
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|Drums in the Deep
|13.04%
|Runescape
|Fanfare
Wow, the GBA continues to see unexpected success, with Sturm’s Theme from Advance Wars taking the top spot this time. We also have a lot of songs sitting at 39.13%; if my prediction of a bubble number around 40% holds, this means a lot of songs that are going to be sweating things out down the stretch.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 321. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.2 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 10 will be active until Sunday August 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 9 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 10 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 10 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 10 is open until Sunday August 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific