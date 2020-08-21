Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 10

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 8 Results

Spoiler 52.17% Advance Wars Sturm’s Theme 43.48% Baldr Force EXE Face of Fact 43.48% Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django Attack 43.48% Dynasty Warriors 4 Eve 43.48% Suikoden III Exceeding Love 39.13% Tekken 4 Bit Crusher 39.13% Final Fantasy XI Gustaberg 39.13% Super Smash Bros. Melee Mother 2 39.13% Shadow Hearts Shadow Hearts 39.13% Wild Arms Alter Code: F War Demon 39.13% Sonic Adventure 2 Lovely Gate 3…for Egg Quarters 34.78% Gurumin Sight of Silence 34.78% Tales of Symphonia Ozette: Deepest Woods 34.78% Animal Crossing Title 30.43% Fire Emblem An Unexpected Caller 30.43% Asphalt: Urban GT Evolution Mode 30.43% Wild Arms Alter Code: F The Demon Tower That Pierces The Heavens 30.43% Mister Mosquito Boss 3 (Stage 5) 30.43% Final Fantasy XI Elvaan Female 26.09% Knights of the Old Republic Bastila Shan’s Theme 26.09% Super Mario Sunshine Ricco Harbor 26.09% Sonic Battle Title Screen 26.09% Samurai Warriors Anegawa 21.74% Xenosaga Episode I The Miracle 21.74% Lifeline PD24 P1 17.39% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Onu-Koro 17.39% Tales of Symphonia Palmacosta: Harbor Town 17.39% Final Fantasy XI Dash de Chocobo (RotZ) 17.39% Sonic Adventure 2 Cooperation…for Cannon’s Core ver.2 17.39% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Cablecar and Ko-Koro Temple 13.04% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Drums in the Deep 13.04% Runescape Fanfare Wow, the GBA continues to see unexpected success, with Sturm’s Theme from Advance Wars taking the top spot this time. We also have a lot of songs sitting at 39.13%; if my prediction of a bubble number around 40% holds, this means a lot of songs that are going to be sweating things out down the stretch. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 10 will be active until Sunday August 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 9 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 10 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 10 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 10 is open until Sunday August 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...