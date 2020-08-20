Best Video Game Song, 2001-2004: Group 9

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 7 Results

Spoiler 63.64% Ico Castle in the Mist 63.64% Super Mario Sunshine Delfino Plaza 54.55% Super Smash Bros. Melee Big Blue 54.55% Tales of Symphonia Fighting of the Spirit 54.55% Mario Kart: Double Dash Rainbow Road 54.55% Mario Kart: Double Dash Peach Beach/Daisy Cruiser 50.00% Golden Sun The Elemental Stars 50.00% Technictix Days Dreamer 45.45% Ico ICO -You Were There- 45.45% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Large Map (Last Area) 40.91% Sonic Adventure 2 Down in the Base…for Hidden Base 40.91% Trails in the Sky FC Let’s Be Lively 40.91% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Salty Catfish (Special Codec Tune) 40.91% Final Fantasy XI Vana’diel March 40.91% Iridion II Two Years Gone 36.36% Parappa The Rapper 2 Noodles Can’t Be Beat 36.36% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Rock Me Baby (Special Codec Tune) 36.36% Dynasty Warriors 3 The Men of Intelligence 36.36% Pikmin 2 Title 36.36% Mega Man Zero 2 Silver Wolf – Yggr-drasill – (Final Stage) 31.82% Unlimited SaGa The Seven Travelers 31.82% Sonic Adventure 2 Throw It All Away 31.82% Tales of Symphonia Lloyd: Ocarina Version 31.82% Sonic Adventure 2 Deeper…for Death Chamber 31.82% Kirby Nightmare in Dreamland Rainbow Resort 31.82% Final Fantasy XI Airship 22.73% Mega Man Zero 2 Labo (Ciel’s Lab) 18.18% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Core 18.18% Halo: Combat Evolved Suite Autumn 18.18% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Mirror of Galadriel 13.64% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Jedi Enclave Sublevel 9.09% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Bag End Really strong group. Assuming ~40% remains the threshold for the playoffs we’ll be hearing plenty form this group down the line. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 9 will be active until Friday August 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 8 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 10 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 9 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 9 is open until Friday August 21st at 10:00PM Pacific

