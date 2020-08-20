Best Video Game Song, 2001-2004: Group 9

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 7 Results
|63.64%
|Ico
|Castle in the Mist
|63.64%
|Super Mario Sunshine
|Delfino Plaza
|54.55%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Big Blue
|54.55%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Fighting of the Spirit
|54.55%
|Mario Kart: Double Dash
|Rainbow Road
|54.55%
|Mario Kart: Double Dash
|Peach Beach/Daisy Cruiser
|50.00%
|Golden Sun
|The Elemental Stars
|50.00%
|Technictix
|Days Dreamer
|45.45%
|Ico
|ICO -You Were There-
|45.45%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Large Map (Last Area)
|40.91%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Down in the Base…for Hidden Base
|40.91%
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Let’s Be Lively
|40.91%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Salty Catfish (Special Codec Tune)
|40.91%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Vana’diel March
|40.91%
|Iridion II
|Two Years Gone
|36.36%
|Parappa The Rapper 2
|Noodles Can’t Be Beat
|36.36%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Rock Me Baby (Special Codec Tune)
|36.36%
|Dynasty Warriors 3
|The Men of Intelligence
|36.36%
|Pikmin 2
|Title
|36.36%
|Mega Man Zero 2
|Silver Wolf – Yggr-drasill – (Final Stage)
|31.82%
|Unlimited SaGa
|The Seven Travelers
|31.82%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Throw It All Away
|31.82%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Lloyd: Ocarina Version
|31.82%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Deeper…for Death Chamber
|31.82%
|Kirby Nightmare in Dreamland
|Rainbow Resort
|31.82%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Airship
|22.73%
|Mega Man Zero 2
|Labo (Ciel’s Lab)
|18.18%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|The Core
|18.18%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Suite Autumn
|18.18%
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|The Mirror of Galadriel
|13.64%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Jedi Enclave Sublevel
|9.09%
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|Bag End
Really strong group. Assuming ~40% remains the threshold for the playoffs we’ll be hearing plenty form this group down the line.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 321. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.2 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+3 in a play-in round.
