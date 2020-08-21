Jeopardy! recap for Aug. 21, 2020 – encore from Apr. 10, 2020

Here are today’s College Championship contestants:

Nibir, a sophomore from U. of Minnesota, plays clarinet in a pep band;

Natalie, a junior at Liberty U., volunteers in a retirement home; and

Tyler, a senior at Indiana U., studies the Russian language.

Natalie held the lead after round one, then Tyler went on a rampage, building an easy runaway at $29,200 in the most impressive performance of the week. At $9,800 and $9,700 respectively, Natalie and Nibir were both in position to advance with the right wagers and a correct response to FJ.

DD1, $600 – OLD DEUTERONOMY – Deuteronomy 5 is one of the 2 places in the Bible where this important list is enumerated (Natalie won $1,000 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,200 – LITERARY GENRES – This Latin American genre with an oxymoronic name involves the extraordinary seeming ordinary (Tyler won $3,400 from his total of $16,600 vs. $9,800 for Natalie.)

DD3, $1,200 – HEAD FOR THE HILLS – Boston’s Sentry Hill was renamed this for the light used to warn of intruders (Nibir lost $2,500 from his score of $10.200 vs. $21,600 for Tyler.)

FJ – WORDS IN THE NEWS – On September 25, 2019, searches on merriam-webster.com for the definition of this 3-word Latin term increased by 5,500%

Only Nibir was correct on FJ, adding $8,748 to advance with a wild card at $18,448. For the record, Tyler lost $800 to win with $28,400 and Natalie dropped $5,400 to be eliminated at $4,400.

Triple Stumper of the day: In “Modern Music”, the name Jeff Tweedy in a clue didn’t lead the players to Wilco, suggesting that the peak of the band’s popularity was before their time.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are the Ten Commandments? DD2 – What is magical realism? DD3 – What is Beacon Hill? FJ – What is quid pro quo?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...