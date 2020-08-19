The Wednesday Politics Thread Learns A Lesson On Liberals And Leftists

I like to stay away from what most people might be talking about currently. At least as it pertains to this thread. In this moment, it’s the Democratic National Convention: Online Edition!

I feel confident in saying it is being covered by enough talking heads that you don’t need nor want me to chime in about it. With that in mind, I would like to share a video that helps to explain the differences between a Leftist, a Liberal, Communists, Socialists, Democratic Socialists, Socialist Democrats, and the now-official Democratic nominee for President:

I know it’s almost 9 whole minutes, but you can do it!

I like Beau and agree with a lot of the ideas and thoughts he shares. I’ll be back next week with the regularly scheduled stream of consciousness that reaches my brain on Tuesday evenings. You’ve been warned. 😉

Remember McSquirrel and please be kind.

