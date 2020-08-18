Wayne’s World Night Thread

It’s Wayne’s World!

Party Time – Excellent!

WOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Tonight’s Night Thread is dedicated to everyone’s favorite public access television show Wayne’s World hosted by Wayne Campbell and his best friend, Garth Algar.

Wayne’s World began as a recurring skit on Saturday Night Live before making the jump to the big screen.

The 1992 movie was directed by Penelope Spheeris and stars Michael Myers, Dana Carvey, Tia Carrere, Rob Lowe, Donna Dixon, Lara Flynn Boyle, Brian Doyle-Murray, and a special performance by Alice Cooper.

I recently found and rescued Wayne’s World and Wayne’s World 2 from the $3.74 bin at Wal-Mart.

I rewatched it over the past weekend and it’s still hilarious and holds up well.

A nice trip back to the early 90s with a killer soundtrack.

Keep your eyes peeled for some hard rockin’ cameos (yes -that’s Meatloaf playing a bouncer at the Gasworks.)

You also learn a little bit of history about Milwaukee as well.

Have a good evening and PARTY ON DUDES AND DUDETTES!!!!!!

