Step right up, get your tickets to the Greatest Show on Earth on Tuesday!

That’s right! Tonight you’ll be able to see the Roll Call vote in… some fashion. Yes, that means that no longer do we have to deal with people calling Joe Biden the “presumptive” nominee!

Tonight’s speakers include the likes of Chuck Schumer, Sally Yates, Bill Clinton, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jill Biden.

Show starts at 8:30 PM, Eastern Daylight Time. Standing Room Only.

