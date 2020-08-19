Five Finger Discount: PS Vita

Let’s talk about our favorite five games from each video game platforms! List your favorite five (or more!) titles from the PlayStation Vita, the first of 2012’s one-two punch of underdog consoles.

Next week, it’s time to get “unique, unifying…maybe even utopian” with one of the least likely consoles to get in 2019 but I did it anyway, Nintendo’s Wii U!

(My pre-written lists will return with this underrated little device next week. Sorry to the 3DS and Vita, I’m just…not that much of a handheld gal.)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...