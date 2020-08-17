Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 6

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 4 & 5 Results
Group 4:
|76.19%
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Dragon Roost Island
|66.67%
|Metroid Prime
|Phendrana Drifts
|57.14%
|Zone of the Enders: The Fist of Mars
|Wetworks
|57.14%
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|Ernst
|52.38%
|WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!
|Main Menu
|47.62%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Battlefield
|47.62%
|Jet Set Radio Future
|Fly Like a Butterfly
|42.86%
|Samurai Warriors
|Kawanakajima
|42.86%
|Technictix
|TE 20
|42.86%
|Cave Story
|Jenka
|38.10%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Deep World Amala
|38.10%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Triet: Desert Flower
|38.10%
|Sonic Advance 2
|Music Plant Zone Act 2
|38.10%
|Fire Emblem
|Distant Travels
|38.10%
|Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies
|Tango Line
|38.10%
|Sonic Heroes
|Team Chaotix
|33.33%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Mandalorian Honor
|33.33%
|Shenmue II
|Joy’s Theme
|33.33%
|Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
|Natural Selection
|33.33%
|The Urbz: Sims in the City
|Complexity
|33.33%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|All-Star Rest Area
|33.33%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Kick the Rock!…for Wild Canyon
|33.33%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|On The Ground ~ Battle in the Jungle
|33.33%
|Xenosaga Episode I
|Battle’s End
|23.81%
|Evil Twin: Cyprien’s Chronicles
|Prologue
|23.81%
|Jak 3
|Monk Temple Under Attack
|23.81%
|Shadow Hearts Covenant
|Death is the Great Leveler
|19.05%
|The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
|Shed Your Travails
|19.05%
|Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
|Fission Mailed
|19.05%
|Samurai Warriors
|Honnoji
|14.29%
|Neverwinter Nights
|Aribeth de Tylmarande
|9.52%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II
|Po-Wahi
Woah, we’ve got some really high-scoring songs this time around! Dragon Roost Island and Phendrana Drifts are the first proper heavyweights of our tournament.
Group 5
|54.55%
|Kirby Nighmare in Dreamland
|Nightmare Wizard
|50.00%
|Cave Story
|Running Hell
|45.45%
|Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
|Awake
|45.45%
|Technictix
|Phone Dead Room
|40.91%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|On the Edge…for Eternal Engine
|40.91%
|Ollie King
|Brother Goes Away
|36.36%
|Klonoa 2
|King of Sorrow’s Theme
|36.36%
|Sonic Heroes
|Sonic Heroes
|36.36%
|Battlefield 1942
|Title Theme
|36.36%
|Zwei!
|Floating Continent Argus -Introduction-
|31.82%
|World of Warcraft
|Alliance Tavern
|31.82%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II
|Ga-Wahi (Alternate)
|31.82%
|Cave Story
|The Way Back Home
|31.82%
|Beyond Good & Evil
|Funky Akuda Bar
|31.82%
|The Incredible Machine – Even More Contraptions
|New Age
|31.82%
|Final Fantasy X
|Blitz Ball Gamblers
|31.82%
|Gitaroo Man
|Bee’Jam Blues
|27.27%
|Shenmue II
|Xiuying’s Theme
|27.27%
|Freedom Force
|In the Nick of Time Part 3
|27.27%
|Shadow Hearts
|China Ogre
|27.27%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Mog House
|27.27%
|Zone of the Enders
|Title (The Origin)
|27.27%
|Suikoden III
|Path Destroyer
|22.73%
|Knights of the Old Republic
|The Jedi Academy
|22.73%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Startup Screen
|22.73%
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Kamomedan March
|18.18%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Pso’Xja (CoP)
|18.18%
|World of Warcraft
|Ironforge
|18.18%
|SiRen
|The Buster- 33 People Massacred
|13.64%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Kreia and the Dark Side
|13.64%
|Halo 2
|3rd Movement of the Odyssey
|9.09%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Telosian Underground Base
Lots of chiptunes at the top here. After fairing poorly last tournament, are we feeling a bit nostalgic?
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 321. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.2 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 6 will be active until Tuesday August 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 6 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 6 is open until Tuesday August 18th at 10:00PM Pacific