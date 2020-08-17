Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 6

Group 4 & 5 Results

Group 4:

76.19% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Dragon Roost Island
66.67% Metroid Prime Phendrana Drifts
57.14% Zone of the Enders: The Fist of Mars Wetworks
57.14% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Ernst
52.38% WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$! Main Menu
47.62% Super Smash Bros. Melee Battlefield
47.62% Jet Set Radio Future Fly Like a Butterfly
42.86% Samurai Warriors Kawanakajima
42.86% Technictix TE 20
42.86% Cave Story Jenka
38.10% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Deep World Amala
38.10% Tales of Symphonia Triet: Desert Flower
38.10% Sonic Advance 2 Music Plant Zone Act 2
38.10% Fire Emblem Distant Travels
38.10% Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies Tango Line
38.10% Sonic Heroes Team Chaotix
33.33% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Mandalorian Honor
33.33% Shenmue II Joy’s Theme
33.33% Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits Natural Selection
33.33% The Urbz: Sims in the City Complexity
33.33% Super Smash Bros. Melee All-Star Rest Area
33.33% Sonic Adventure 2 Kick the Rock!…for Wild Canyon
33.33% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater On The Ground ~ Battle in the Jungle
33.33% Xenosaga Episode I Battle’s End
23.81% Evil Twin: Cyprien’s Chronicles Prologue
23.81% Jak 3 Monk Temple Under Attack
23.81% Shadow Hearts Covenant Death is the Great Leveler
19.05% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Shed Your Travails
19.05% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Fission Mailed
19.05% Samurai Warriors Honnoji
14.29% Neverwinter Nights Aribeth de Tylmarande
9.52% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Po-Wahi

Woah, we’ve got some really high-scoring songs this time around! Dragon Roost Island and Phendrana Drifts are the first proper heavyweights of our tournament.

Group 5

54.55% Kirby Nighmare in Dreamland Nightmare Wizard
50.00% Cave Story Running Hell
45.45% Castlevania: Circle of the Moon Awake
45.45% Technictix Phone Dead Room
40.91% Sonic Adventure 2 On the Edge…for Eternal Engine
40.91% Ollie King Brother Goes Away
36.36% Klonoa 2 King of Sorrow’s Theme
36.36% Sonic Heroes Sonic Heroes
36.36% Battlefield 1942 Title Theme
36.36% Zwei! Floating Continent Argus -Introduction-
31.82% World of Warcraft Alliance Tavern
31.82% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Ga-Wahi (Alternate)
31.82% Cave Story The Way Back Home
31.82% Beyond Good & Evil Funky Akuda Bar
31.82% The Incredible Machine – Even More Contraptions New Age
31.82% Final Fantasy X Blitz Ball Gamblers
31.82% Gitaroo Man Bee’Jam Blues
27.27% Shenmue II Xiuying’s Theme
27.27% Freedom Force In the Nick of Time Part 3
27.27% Shadow Hearts China Ogre
27.27% Final Fantasy XI Mog House
27.27% Zone of the Enders Title (The Origin)
27.27% Suikoden III Path Destroyer
22.73% Knights of the Old Republic The Jedi Academy
22.73% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Startup Screen
22.73% Final Fantasy X-2 Kamomedan March
18.18% Final Fantasy XI Pso’Xja (CoP)
18.18% World of Warcraft Ironforge
18.18% SiRen The Buster- 33 People Massacred
13.64% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Kreia and the Dark Side
13.64% Halo 2 3rd Movement of the Odyssey
9.09% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Telosian Underground Base

Lots of chiptunes at the top here. After fairing poorly last tournament, are we feeling a bit nostalgic?

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 321. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.2 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 6 will be active until Tuesday August 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 6 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 6 is open until Tuesday August 18th at 10:00PM Pacific