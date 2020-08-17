Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 6

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 4 & 5 Results

Spoiler Group 4: 76.19% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Dragon Roost Island 66.67% Metroid Prime Phendrana Drifts 57.14% Zone of the Enders: The Fist of Mars Wetworks 57.14% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Ernst 52.38% WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$! Main Menu 47.62% Super Smash Bros. Melee Battlefield 47.62% Jet Set Radio Future Fly Like a Butterfly 42.86% Samurai Warriors Kawanakajima 42.86% Technictix TE 20 42.86% Cave Story Jenka 38.10% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Deep World Amala 38.10% Tales of Symphonia Triet: Desert Flower 38.10% Sonic Advance 2 Music Plant Zone Act 2 38.10% Fire Emblem Distant Travels 38.10% Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies Tango Line 38.10% Sonic Heroes Team Chaotix 33.33% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Mandalorian Honor 33.33% Shenmue II Joy’s Theme 33.33% Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits Natural Selection 33.33% The Urbz: Sims in the City Complexity 33.33% Super Smash Bros. Melee All-Star Rest Area 33.33% Sonic Adventure 2 Kick the Rock!…for Wild Canyon 33.33% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater On The Ground ~ Battle in the Jungle 33.33% Xenosaga Episode I Battle’s End 23.81% Evil Twin: Cyprien’s Chronicles Prologue 23.81% Jak 3 Monk Temple Under Attack 23.81% Shadow Hearts Covenant Death is the Great Leveler 19.05% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Shed Your Travails 19.05% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Fission Mailed 19.05% Samurai Warriors Honnoji 14.29% Neverwinter Nights Aribeth de Tylmarande 9.52% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Po-Wahi Woah, we’ve got some really high-scoring songs this time around! Dragon Roost Island and Phendrana Drifts are the first proper heavyweights of our tournament. Group 5 54.55% Kirby Nighmare in Dreamland Nightmare Wizard 50.00% Cave Story Running Hell 45.45% Castlevania: Circle of the Moon Awake 45.45% Technictix Phone Dead Room 40.91% Sonic Adventure 2 On the Edge…for Eternal Engine 40.91% Ollie King Brother Goes Away 36.36% Klonoa 2 King of Sorrow’s Theme 36.36% Sonic Heroes Sonic Heroes 36.36% Battlefield 1942 Title Theme 36.36% Zwei! Floating Continent Argus -Introduction- 31.82% World of Warcraft Alliance Tavern 31.82% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Ga-Wahi (Alternate) 31.82% Cave Story The Way Back Home 31.82% Beyond Good & Evil Funky Akuda Bar 31.82% The Incredible Machine – Even More Contraptions New Age 31.82% Final Fantasy X Blitz Ball Gamblers 31.82% Gitaroo Man Bee’Jam Blues 27.27% Shenmue II Xiuying’s Theme 27.27% Freedom Force In the Nick of Time Part 3 27.27% Shadow Hearts China Ogre 27.27% Final Fantasy XI Mog House 27.27% Zone of the Enders Title (The Origin) 27.27% Suikoden III Path Destroyer 22.73% Knights of the Old Republic The Jedi Academy 22.73% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Startup Screen 22.73% Final Fantasy X-2 Kamomedan March 18.18% Final Fantasy XI Pso’Xja (CoP) 18.18% World of Warcraft Ironforge 18.18% SiRen The Buster- 33 People Massacred 13.64% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Kreia and the Dark Side 13.64% Halo 2 3rd Movement of the Odyssey 9.09% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Telosian Underground Base Lots of chiptunes at the top here. After fairing poorly last tournament, are we feeling a bit nostalgic? [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 6 will be active until Tuesday August 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 6 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 6 is open until Tuesday August 18th at 10:00PM Pacific

