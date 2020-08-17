Black Cat Appreciation Day Thread (8/17/2020)

Today is National Black Cat Appreciation Day

Black cats are often are seen as unlucky or mischievous, but not everyone knows why that is. In Celtic mythology, it was believed that fairies could take the form of black cats, and therefore their arrival to a home or village was seen as sign of good luck.

Unfortunately, the Pilgrims that came after them were devoutly religious and fearful of anything remotely related to the pagan beliefs of their ancestors, and it was because of that fear that black cats went from being seen as the vessels of fairies to the vessels of witches and demons. At that time it became common practice to severely punish those who kept black cats as pets, and even kill the animals themselves.

Although these days nobody really believes black cats are witches or demons in disguise anymore, they are still often seen as signs of bad luck by many people in the West.

Here are some facts about lovely black cats

In some cultures, black cats are good luck

Black cats have a tougher time getting adopted

Halloween is a dangerous time for black cats

Some shelters won’t even adopt out black cats for their safety

Black cats outnumber all other cats If you’ve been thinking about getting a cat of your own and have the time to take proper care of it, maybe today should be the day you welcome a furry feline into your life

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...