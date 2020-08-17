Albums By The Year: 2020

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with the year 2000 and we’ve been moving forward through time, and now we’re at the present day.

It feels silly to do a 2020 list before the year is over, but let’s just think of this as a year-end preview. Next week we’re going backwards chronologically starting in 1999, to make this more confusing. i’m not sure why i decided to do it this way. Let’s just ignore and move on:

notareallist.png Fiona Apple – Fetch The Bolt Cutters

Chryst Moon – Satin Phantom

Phantogram – Ceremony

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

HAIM – Women In Music Pt. III

XYLØ – The Instrumentals

Grimes – Misanthropocene

Soccer Mommy – Color Theory

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Mac Miller – Summer Pack

Megan Thee Stallion – Suga [collapse]

