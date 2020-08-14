Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Aug. 14 – encore from May 14, 2002

Let’s meet the contestants for game two of the final of the Jeopardy! $1,000,000 Masters Tournament:

Bob Verini, a film journalist and test prep teacher from Los Angeles, California ($6,800 from game one);

Eric Newhouse, a director of technical assistance from Vermillion, South Dakota ($0 from yesterday); and

Brad Rutter, a network administrator from Lancaster, Pennsylvania ($11,800 from the previous game).

Bob rallied strongly to start DJ, but missed both DDs in the round, ending with just $400. Meanwhile Eric, who earned $0 in the previous game, still had a shot at the million, entering FJ with $12,800 vs. $13,600 for Brad.

DD1, $600 – GULFS – This gulf, also called the Gulf of Bac Bo, had a 1964 congressional resolution named for it (Eric won $2,200 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,600 – THEY’VE BEEN BENCHED – He resigned from the Supreme Court in 1916 to run for president & was reappointed in 1930 as chief justice (After confidently responding with “Taft”, Bob lost $5,200, apologetically saying, “I’m surprised too, folks”.)

DD3, $1,200 – 4-SYLLABLE WORDS – This adjective referring to a reversal of common sense comes from the Latin for “before behind” (Bob lost $10,400 on a true DD.)

FJ – VICE PRESIDENTS – He was the only vice president to be elected to, & serve, 2 full terms as president

Everyone was correct on FJ. Brad added $201 to finish the two days at $25,601 and win the $1 million grand prize. Eric doubled up to $25,600, good for second money of $100,000, while Bob’s final two-day tally of $7,600 netted him $50,000.

Vocabulary vexations: The players didn’t know the 4-syllable word for what Madison described as the system in which people “exercise the government in person” (democracy), or the 11-letter tight situation “you’d like to extricate yourself from” (predicament).

One more thing: I don’t recall any other examples of a player getting a rousing round of applause for dropping to $0 as Bob received.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Gulf of Tonkin? DD2 – Who was Hughes? DD3 – What is preposterous? FJ – Who was Jefferson?

