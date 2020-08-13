Canada’s Drag Race Season 1: Episode 7 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of Canada’s Drag Race!

This week, the queens’ looks and improv skills are fully tested. If they are to stay, the queens need to slay with both improv and beauty queen looks in the first-ever Miss Loose Jaw pageant. Will they impress guest host, singer-songwriter Allie X? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

