Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 4

Group 2 Results

Spoiler 57.69% Final Fantasy X Someday the Dream Will End/A Fleeting Dream 50.00% Katamari Damacy Gin & Tonic & Red Red Roses 50.00% Luigi’s Mansion Professor E. Gadd’s Lab 46.15% Trails in the Sky FC Silver Will 46.15% Katamari Damacy WANDA WANDA 46.15% Super Smash Bros Melee Yoshis Island (SMW theme) 42.31% Mega Man Battle Network 2 Official Center 42.31% Trails in the Sky FC The Byway of Departure 38.46% Legaia 2: Duel Saga Lost Forest 38.46% Halo 2 In Amber Clad 38.46% Suikoden III Stupid Ducks 38.46% Iridion II Spiral Bliss 38.46% Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Heavenly Flight 38.46% Unlimited SaGa A Challenge to the Great Seven Wonders 34.62% Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean To the End of the Journey of Glittering Stars 34.62% Pikmin The Distant Spring 34.62% Final Fantasy X-2 Besaid 30.77% Freedom Force The Madness of Mr. Mechanical 30.77% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Normal Battle (Town) 30.77% Gitaroo Man Soft Machine 26.92% Suikoden III Wind and Ground 26.92% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Boss Battle 26.92% Sonic Adventure 2 The Supernatural…for Final Chase 26.92% Pokemon Colosseum Mirror B.’s Retro Groove 26.92% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Apocalypse 23.08% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Nar Shaddaa 23.08% Asphalt: Urban GT Electro Tiger 23.08% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Telos Restoration Zone 19.23% Freedom Force City of Darkness 15.38% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Sith Academy 15.38% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Halls of Stone 7.69% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II The Old Fusa Path 2 groups down, and so far no song has reached even 60%. In terms of actual results, Mega Man Battle Network 2 places surprisingly highly. Crunchy GBA sound chip for the win! [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 4 will be active until Friday August 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 3 is still active until 10:00 PM tonight; vote here. Group 5 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 4 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 4 is open until Friday August 14th at 10:00PM Pacific

