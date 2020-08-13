Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 4

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 2 Results

Spoiler

57.69% Final Fantasy X Someday the Dream Will End/A Fleeting Dream
50.00% Katamari Damacy Gin & Tonic & Red Red Roses
50.00% Luigi’s Mansion Professor E. Gadd’s Lab
46.15% Trails in the Sky FC Silver Will
46.15% Katamari Damacy WANDA WANDA
46.15% Super Smash Bros Melee Yoshis Island (SMW theme)
42.31% Mega Man Battle Network 2 Official Center
42.31% Trails in the Sky FC The Byway of Departure
38.46% Legaia 2: Duel Saga Lost Forest
38.46% Halo 2 In Amber Clad
38.46% Suikoden III Stupid Ducks
38.46% Iridion II Spiral Bliss
38.46% Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Heavenly Flight
38.46% Unlimited SaGa A Challenge to the Great Seven Wonders
34.62% Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean To the End of the Journey of Glittering Stars
34.62% Pikmin The Distant Spring
34.62% Final Fantasy X-2 Besaid
30.77% Freedom Force The Madness of Mr. Mechanical
30.77% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Normal Battle (Town)
30.77% Gitaroo Man Soft Machine
26.92% Suikoden III Wind and Ground
26.92% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Boss Battle
26.92% Sonic Adventure 2 The Supernatural…for Final Chase
26.92% Pokemon Colosseum Mirror B.’s Retro Groove
26.92% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Apocalypse
23.08% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Nar Shaddaa
23.08% Asphalt: Urban GT Electro Tiger
23.08% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Telos Restoration Zone
19.23% Freedom Force City of Darkness
15.38% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Sith Academy
15.38% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Halls of Stone
7.69% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II The Old Fusa Path

2 groups down, and so far no song has reached even 60%.

In terms of actual results, Mega Man Battle Network 2 places surprisingly highly. Crunchy GBA sound chip for the win!

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 321. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.2 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 4 will be active until Friday August 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 3 is still active until 10:00 PM tonight; vote here. Group 5 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 4 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Spoiler

Or listen to every nominee here

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 4 is open until Friday August 14th at 10:00PM Pacific