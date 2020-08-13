Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 4

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 2 Results
|57.69%
|Final Fantasy X
|Someday the Dream Will End/A Fleeting Dream
|50.00%
|Katamari Damacy
|Gin & Tonic & Red Red Roses
|50.00%
|Luigi’s Mansion
|Professor E. Gadd’s Lab
|46.15%
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Silver Will
|46.15%
|Katamari Damacy
|WANDA WANDA
|46.15%
|Super Smash Bros Melee
|Yoshis Island (SMW theme)
|42.31%
|Mega Man Battle Network 2
|Official Center
|42.31%
|Trails in the Sky FC
|The Byway of Departure
|38.46%
|Legaia 2: Duel Saga
|Lost Forest
|38.46%
|Halo 2
|In Amber Clad
|38.46%
|Suikoden III
|Stupid Ducks
|38.46%
|Iridion II
|Spiral Bliss
|38.46%
|Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
|Heavenly Flight
|38.46%
|Unlimited SaGa
|A Challenge to the Great Seven Wonders
|34.62%
|Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean
|To the End of the Journey of Glittering Stars
|34.62%
|Pikmin
|The Distant Spring
|34.62%
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Besaid
|30.77%
|Freedom Force
|The Madness of Mr. Mechanical
|30.77%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Normal Battle (Town)
|30.77%
|Gitaroo Man
|Soft Machine
|26.92%
|Suikoden III
|Wind and Ground
|26.92%
|Feel the Magic: XY/XX
|Boss Battle
|26.92%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|The Supernatural…for Final Chase
|26.92%
|Pokemon Colosseum
|Mirror B.’s Retro Groove
|26.92%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Apocalypse
|23.08%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Nar Shaddaa
|23.08%
|Asphalt: Urban GT
|Electro Tiger
|23.08%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Telos Restoration Zone
|19.23%
|Freedom Force
|City of Darkness
|15.38%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|The Sith Academy
|15.38%
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|Halls of Stone
|7.69%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II
|The Old Fusa Path
2 groups down, and so far no song has reached even 60%.
In terms of actual results, Mega Man Battle Network 2 places surprisingly highly. Crunchy GBA sound chip for the win!
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 321. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.2 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 4 will be active until Friday August 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 3 is still active until 10:00 PM tonight; vote here. Group 5 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 4 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 4 is open until Friday August 14th at 10:00PM Pacific