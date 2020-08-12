Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 3

Group 1 Results

51.85% Super Monkey Ball 2 Monkey Shot ~ Expert Stage
51.85% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Outset Island
48.15% Ollie King Boarder 70 [Somethin’ Jazzy for Your Mind Mix]
44.44% Trails in the Sky FC Hollow Light of the Sealed Land
44.44% Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Rogueport
44.44% Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour Lakitu Valley 2
40.74% Samurai Warriors City of Flowers
37.04% Final Fantasy X Normal Battle
37.04% Halo: Combat Evolved Truth and Reconciliation Suite
37.04% Final Fantasy X Final Battle
33.33% Wild Arms Alter Code: F Puzzle
33.33% Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1 Pray
33.33% Mega Man Battle Network 3 Wily Research Lab (Castle Wily)
33.33% Sonic Adventure 2 Way to the Base…for Sand Ocean
33.33% WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$! Survival Fever
33.33% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Into the Past
29.63% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Title Loop 2
29.63% Silent Hill 4 Cradel of Forest
29.63% Halo: Combat Evolved On a Pale Horse
29.63% Trails in the Sky FC Royal Capital Grancel
29.63% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time The Dawn of Wisdom
29.63% Viewtiful Joe Some Like it Red Hot
25.93% Halo 2 4th Movement of the Odyssey
25.93% Trails in the Sky FC Studio City Zeiss
22.22% Mega Man Zero 2 X, The Legend
22.22% Silent Hill 3 Letter – From The Lost Days
18.52% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Temple of Freedon Nadd
18.52% Tales of Rebirth Desperate Battle
18.52% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Recovery Spring
11.11% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Withywindle Path
11.11% Beyond Good & Evil Channels
7.41% Jak 3 Spargus City

Don’t really have context for these numbers just yet, but here they are! We had 27 unique voters in round 1, and even our two most popular songs just barely cleared 50%. If that’s going to be normal it’s pretty interesting; even the most popular songs don’t get anywhere close to universal acclaim.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 321. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.2 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 3 will be active until Thursday August 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 3 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 3 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every nominee here

Again, voting for group 3 is open until Thursday August 13th at 10:00PM Pacific.