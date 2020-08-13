Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Aug. 13 – encore from May 13, 2002

Let’s meet the contestants for game one of the final of the Jeopardy! $1,000,000 Masters Tournament:

Bob Verini, a film journalist and test prep teacher from Los Angeles, California;

Eric Newhouse, a director of technical assistance from Vermillion, South Dakota; and

Brad Rutter, a network administrator from Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Bob had a chance to take the lead away from Brad on DD3 but chose to make a modest wager, so Brad held first place into FJ with $15,800 vs. $10,400 for Bob and $7,600 for Eric.

DD1, $800 – AUTHORS’ NATIVE LANDS – Godot waiter Samuel Beckett (Brad won $1,400 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,200 – GRAMMAR SCHOOL – Besides fancy-sounding, “in lieu of salary” is this type of grammatical phrase (Brad won $600 from his score of $10,400.)

DD3, $1,200 – NEAR EAST ANCIENT HISTORY – Dagon was the top god of these people, whose name has come to mean “uncouth” & “unsophisticated” (Bob won $1,000 from his total of $9,400 vs. $16,200 for Brad.)

FJ – WORD HISTORIES – In old philosophy this 12-letter word referred to a fifth substance, superior to earth, air, fire or water

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Brad lost $4,000 and will take $11,800 into the second game of the two-day final. Bob dropped by $3,600 to $6,800, while Eric fell to $0.

Triple Stumper of the day: A clue’s reference to an “evil, bird-like sorcerer” in an 1877 ballet didn’t lead the champs to “Swan Lake”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Ireland? DD2 – What is a prepositional phrase? DD3 – Who are the Philistines? FJ – What is quintessence?

