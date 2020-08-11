Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Mckayla Wilkes.

She ran this cycle to represent the 5th congressional district in Maryland against Stony Hoyer. Her policies include the Green New Deal, the dismantling of ICE and Medicare for All. She lost but hopefully we see her get into office in the near future.

In the news, Alex Morse, mayor of Holyoke and currently running for congress, has been accused and admitted to sexual relationships with students at the college he teaches at. More on that here

For the project of the day, its going to be Long Way Home by Lapsley. Her debut album with the stellar disco song Operator (He Doesn’t Call Me) is a pretty solid debut.

Optional Topic: Homophobia, transphobia, biphobia and other anti-LGBTQ+ hatred is everywhere, sometimes its blatant, sometimes its more subtle. It even seeps into places like the AVOCADO. Whether it be individual examples or site wide trend, feel free to discuss that.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...