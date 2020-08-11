Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Aug. 11 – encore from May 9, 2002

Let’s meet today’s contestants for day seven of the Jeopardy! $1,000,000 Masters Tournament:

India Cooper, an actor and copy editor from New York City, New York;

Leslie Frates, a Spanish teacher from Hayward, California; and

Brad Rutter, a network administrator from Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Brad raced off to an early lead by running a pair of round one categories, but Leslie took first place with a near double-up on DD3 and held the advantage into FJ with $20,400 vs. $19,600 for Brad and $3,800 for India.

DD1, $600 – SAINTS – St. Paul shares his June 29 feast day with this man whom he rebukes in Galatians (India lost $2,000 from her score of $2,600.)

DD2, $2,000 – SWITZERLAND – A period of the Mesozoic era was named for this mountain range that straddles the Swiss-French border (Brad won $2,000 from his total of $14,400 vs. $8,200 for Leslie.)

DD3, $1,600 – MASTERS – Van Gogh & Kandinsky were in this modern art “show” named for the NYC military building where it was held in 1913 (Leslie won $9,000 from her score of $9,400 vs. $17,400 for Brad.)

FJ – PULITZER PRIZE-WINNING BOOKS – One of its title studies is Sen. Edmund Ross’ 1868 vote against convicting President Andrew Johnson

Everyone was correct on FJ. Brad bet everything, improved to $39,200 and advanced in the tournament when, in a shocking development, Leslie wagered $0.

While the focus was understandably on Leslie’s baffling bet, Brad also made a major wagering error, as his all-in bet opened him up to being passed by India if Brad had missed. A smaller bet by Brad to shut out India would have given him the win if Leslie made the expected cover bet and missed, regardless of if Brad was correct.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is St. Peter? DD2 – What are the Jura Mountains? DD3 – What is the Armory Show? FJ – What is “Profiles in Courage”?

