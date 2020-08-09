Werewolf 128: Extreme House Hunter-Uppers Brothers, Day Four

THE BATTLE ROYALE CONTINUES! THINGS! GET! EXCITING!

The players have only ONE THING on their minds today, folks! And what’s that?

[I point to the cheering crowd before me]

SABOTAGE!

That’s RIGHT! Now, folks, as you’ve seen, every single plan posed has been undermined at least five times by the individual betrayers, schemers, and vagabonds we’ve gathered here today!

Let’s get to the carnage!

First up, we have a rather valiant demise! Better to be dead than to be tricked, am I right everybody? Sic Humor has died.

Folks, we were lucky enough to have a few Leader Beans play our little game, and this just goes to show you that mods are people too. Lindsay has died.

We here at HGTV BR headquarters hope that we didn’t cause too much trouble for this player, who had to trash a whole 27-player spreadsheet complete with twilight shenanigans. No hard feelings, right? I mean, not that you’ll be feeling anything in the graveyard. Nate has died.

This one came out of nowhere! Not targeted once for the entire game– shame, isn’t it? The fleeting nature of life?Gramps has died.

And last but not least, the mighty fall! This player has been targeted every night, but it hasn’t stuck– not until now, at least! Side has died.

Oh, and what’s even better than death? The return of some fan favorites!

Anna and Wasp have been resurrected.

Only 9 players left! That’s right, single digits!

Can you see it? That faint glow of victory on the horizon? Each of you have the capacity to make it there.

I’m making a few adjustments to the rules to keep things interesting, baby!

If you don’t make at least three comments in a game day , one of which as a response to someone else, I am going to kill you. You will be removed from the game.

, one of which as a response to someone else, I am going to kill you. You will be removed from the game. No more night powers ! Everyone will vote on decor during the day, and that decor will give out powers as noted in the decor thread. (Because I don’t want this game to take six hundred years, I’m going to remove resurrections unless I see significant movement towards your “resurrect everyone” plan.)

! Everyone will vote on decor during the day, and that decor will give out powers as noted in the decor thread. (Because I don’t want this game to take six hundred years, I’m going to remove resurrections unless I see significant movement towards your “resurrect everyone” plan.) Everyone’s getting a link to a QT with one other currently living player. I’m hoping this will encourage interaction between players, and perhaps more coordinated sabotage.

Remember the power of friendship. And, perhaps, of chaos.

Rules Every single one of you– even the ones who died– are serial killers. There are no wolves, no masons, no roled townies– only VT turned evil by capitalism. The Decor Vote Threads will now include options that add new rules to the game, such as the ones in there today. (These options are still decor, though they might be a little bit too niche for a lot of decor styles.) Each day will still have a vote thread in which to daykill. If you don’t make at least three comments in a game day, one of which as a response to someone else, I am going to kill you. You will be removed from the game. No more night powers! Everyone will vote on decor during the day, and that decor will give out powers as noted in the decor thread. (Because I don’t want this game to take six hundred years, I’m going to remove resurrections unless I see significant movement towards your “resurrect everyone” plan.) Everyone’s getting a link to a QT with one other currently living player. I’m hoping this will encourage interaction between players, and perhaps more coordinated sabotage. Remember the power of friendship. And, perhaps, of chaos. [collapse]

Roles many serial killers [collapse]

Players Living: DW Jude CuteAndCurious April RPC Emm Hoho Anna Wasp Dead: Video Owen Mac Raven Lamb Jake Hayes Ralph Malthusc Nuka Rim Hicks Louie Sic Humor Lindsay Nate Gramps Side [collapse]

LET’S GET READY TO DECORAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAATE

the, uh, porch.

twilight is august 10 at 6 pm

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...