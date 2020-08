No thanks to you maniacs I’m trying to figure this process out myself. I’d like to run a tournament thread, but I am not…ya know….like smart and stuff. So I’m just going to wing it. Please post your suggestions below. I honestly don’t know what number we’re going to end up for with the tourney because so far my entreaties have been met with slightly annoyed indifference. Let’s just see how this goes, yes?

A reminder to be kind. This is a space of love and understanding.

