“Roger needs Dick” American Dad! S17E15

Fellow CIA agent Dick gets a job moonlighting as Mayor Garfield’s chief of security. Which is why Dick has access the to a box section at the local sports complex. Dick also has even better news when he found a new love, Becky Tenderheart.

Back at home, Klaus pulls one over on Francine with his newly acquired Photoshop skills

As things heat up between Dick and Becky, Roger’s other personas go AWOL. Stan orders Roger to break off his relationship. Roger refuses because it’s actually Becky that’s really is in love and not himself.

Also, Dick bought a boat.

But as Roger continues to blow off his other engagements to be with Dick, the family calls an emergency meeting where they all plot to have Dick break up with Betty instead.

Klaus’s newly acquired Photoshop skills to the rescue?

The plan at first appears to work as Becky comes home all torn up when Dick does actually break up with her.

Roger retires this Becky persona since it has run its course. But has it really?

Legs misses Dick

Jeannie misses Dick

Clip-Clop misses Dick

Even Raider Dave can’t live without Dick

So it’s off on a quick “Under a Tuscan Sun parody to forget about Dick

Problem solved. Or is not? Of course not. Dick found a new flame, Linda Vulnerabella and Van Smash is not happy about it. Jealousy reels its ugly head. So what’s Roger to do?

Hire an assassin of course.

Blullock informs the family that the world’s most dangerous hit man landed in Langley. This alters the family that Roger is not done with Becky’s persona, and that he’s planning on killing Dick. It’s up to the Smiths to stop him

They plea with the hitman to stop, but to no avail, even after they confess to the Photoshop shenanigans.

Also Rogertilda!

As the Smiths are detained, Hit Man Roger wrestles with Becky over killing Dick.

Hit Man Roger wins and shoots at Dick. But as Roger can move very quickly, it’s Becky that takes the bullet instead and dies in Dick’s arms.

So Dick was never in any danger as this was all part of Roger’s plan apparently. All’s well again in the end blowholes!

Grade : B+

